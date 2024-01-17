5 Secret Tips to Try in FC 24

Increase your gameplay with these secret tips!

FC 24 has been a rollercoaster journey since its release four months ago, and with the new year comes new players, and perhaps a new identity to the way some gamers play the game.

2024 has started with a bang, with Team of the Year taking centre stage as fans stockpile packs in anticipation of the drop of TOTY players in just a few days.

Whilst the frenzy around Ultimate Team continues, perhaps its time for you to embark on a journey of improving your gameplay, so those wins come easier, and your Weekend League results and rewards become better, let's take a look at five tips and tricks to try in FC 24!

Five Hidden Tips to Try in FC 24

Gameplay in FC 24 has seen its fair share of changes since the release of the very first EA FC title four months ago, and there is still a mixed review on players' feelings towards the game.

That being said there are plenty of ways to play Ultimate Team, and each team is filled with different players, who have a different style of play.

For the average player, winning doesn't come as easy as the pros make it look, so we have conjured up a list of five tips and tricks from the Reddit community, that we feel will help improve your gameplay!

Effective ball rolls

There are many skill moves available in FC 24, and depending on which player is in control of the ball, you can easily outsmart your opponent with the flick of a stick, however, one skill move is underappreciated, yet so effective! When attempting a Trivela shot, Finesse shot or a cross, by simply ball rolling before attempting the action, accuracy on the action increases. This may be because the goalkeeper/defenders aren't anticipating a slight change in direction, but it works wonders. Every player in the game can perform a ball roll, and the controls are L2/LT + flick RS ANY direction.

click to enlarge + 5 Vinicius Jr Ball Roll

Reassemble your defence

Ultimate Team gameplay is rapid, and reaction times are key when facing an opponent in the game mode. Build-up play is usually very fast, and sometimes your defenders can be out of shape with how quick play changes. One beneficial click of a button can help your defence return to shape quicker, and once the ball passes your midfield, by pressing R1/RB, your defenders will return to their positions, making for less space for your opponent to exploit. Simple, but effective.

click to enlarge + 5 R1 Defending

Goalkeeper movement in 1v1s

This kind of play is frowned upon by some players, but it's in the game for a reason, and if you can master goalkeeper movement then you will have more joy than misery! By clicking R3 + moving your RS, you can control your goalkeeper's movement, meaning you can move your GK to the side of the goal that the player looks to be shooting. Controlling your goalkeeper gives you an advantage if you can stop the ball going in the net, and prevent goals that would go in if the AI made the goalkeeping decision for you!

click to enlarge + 5 FC 24 Goalkeeper Movement

R1/RB dribbling

R1/RB dribbling remains one of the most overpowered mechanics in the game this year, and it is incredibly difficult to defend against. By pressing R1/RB instead of R2/RT, players will run at a fast speed, but with the ball glued to their foot, meaning they can fit through the smallest of gaps in any defence. Compared to sprinting, close-control dribbling is the meta in FC 24 Ultimate Team, especially when using players with high dribbling stats, such as Caroline Graham Hansen.

click to enlarge + 5 R1 Dribbling

Goalkeepers catching crosses

The final tip for anyone looking for improvement in their gameplay is to bring goalkeepers out for crosses. Crosses have become extremely OP in FC 24, especially with players who have the Whipped Pass PlayStyle+, and despite this being nerfed, crosses are still finding the intended player for an easy header or volley. By double tapping △/Y as the opponent crosses the ball, your goalkeeper will rush out for the cross, and likely catch the ball or punch it to safety, preventing an inevitable goal from being conceded.

click to enlarge + 5 Goalkeeper Catching Crosses

With these hidden tips and tricks, we hope that you see an improvement in your gameplay ahead of the Team of the Year season when the stakes will be higher than ever!

