PS Plus March 2020 Release Date: When are the free games arriving?

PS Plus has a lot of things going for it, but perhaps the best thing is the monthly free games you get to enjoy.

Last month we saw the entire BioShock collection and Sims 4 made available for free download for all members – and as you can imagine, this proved very popular.

Now we’re approaching March, what day this week will the next wave of free games be announced?

March 2020 Free Games Announcement

March 2020’s free PS Plus games will be announced on Wednesday, 26th February.

How do we know this?

Well, Sony always makes their latest free games available from the first Tuesday of the month, which in this case is March 3rd.

In addition, the company always announces which free games are coming on the last Wednesday of each month – Wednesday 26th Feb this month.

Which free games can we expect?

As we’ve said, nothing has been confirmed yet, but there’s a few games we’d love to see become available through PS Plus.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

There are only two Crash bundles available at the moment, and considering that Crash Team Racing only came out in June last year, we’re hoping for a free release of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

N. SANE NOSTALGIA: The N. Sane Trilogy is made up of the first three Crash games remastered

This game is a collection of remasters of the first three games in the Crash Bandicoot Series, so get ready for some serious nostalgia!

Yakuza 0

Whereas previous games would politely sequester their silliness in optional side quests and minigames, Yakuza 0 openly teaches you a move in which you throw cash to distract thugs.

ENTER THE DRAGON: This comic prequel is the perfect entry point for any newcomer

The game features some of the series’ most amusing side quests to date, like tracking down a stolen copy of a newly released Dragon Quest analogue, or apprehending a pants thief.

Yakuza 0 has something for everyone, and the fact that it’s a prequel makes it a great starting point for beginners to the series – especially with Yakuza 5 Remastered coming out this week.

Doom (2016)

DOOM SLAYER: Take on demons from hell

One game that seemed to be on everyone’s wishlist last month was Doom (2016).

With Doom: Eternal launching in March, it would be the perfect time to give fans a taste of the stunning shooter and the carnage to come.

One fan on the PS Plus Reddit wrote: “Doom will probably be on PS Plus 1 month before the new Doom comes out so ppl can get hyped about the game.”

