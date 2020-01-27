PS Plus Explained: Everything you need to know ahead of February 2020 free games

PS Plus is the PlayStation membership that allows PS4 gamers to play online – essentially, without a PS Plus membership, you can’t play online multiplayer game modes, such as FIFA Ultimate Team or COD Online.

However, there are a number of other perks of being a PS Plus member – the most well-known perk is the free games made available for download each month.

However, that’s not where the benefits end – so what else can members take advantage of?

What benefits do I get with PS Plus?

Did you know that PlayStation Plus membership also includes 1GB of cloud storage for game saves?

Additionally, other users who sign in to PSN to play games on your primary PS4 console will be able to play online multiplayer modes in those games.

Exclusive Access

Being a member of PlayStation Plus grants you early access to betas and demos and access to exclusive betas. So, if you want to get a taste of the newest games, Plus is for you.

3 IN 1: January’s free games included the entire Uncharted Nathan Drake Collection, made up of three different games

Discounts

PlayStation Plus members are granted access to discounts to some of the biggest games available on the PlayStation Network.

READ MORE: Xbox Series X: release date, specs, designs, games, price & everything else you need to know

These discounts are totally worth it, and let you pick up games for a fraction of the original retail price. Just make sure you’ve got the storage!

Head here to find out more about which discounts are available this month.

50% off a month membership

For those of you who want to try out PS Plus, there’s never been a better time than right now.

Sony is currently running a fantastic offer on a one-month PS Plus subscription, with 50% off the full price!

This means you can access the exclusive world of PS Plus for an entire month for just £3.49!

Find out more here.

READ MORE: PS5’s release date, price, launch titles and everything else you need to know