PS Plus February 2020 – Best Discounts for PlayStation Plus members – MLB The Show, Apex Legends, Persona 5 & more

If you're already a PlayStation Plus member then taking advantage of these offers is a no brainer!

Just like Xbox’s Games with GoldPlaystation Plus gives its members access to exclusive free game offers every month.

January 2020 was a great month for PS Plus members, as they were able to download the entire Uncharted collection for free!

In addition, free games are just one of the perks that PS Plus members can take advantage of.

We’ve already covered which Rewards PS Plus members can enjoy, and now we’re going to look in to the best exclusive deals that PS Plus has to offer.

Keep reading for the best discounts you can take advantage of as a PS Plus member.

Apex Legends – PlayStation Plus Play Pack

This is one for all you Apex players – if you’re an avid fan of the battle royale game and already have a PS Plus membership, then don’t miss out on this free offer!

BATTLE IN STYLE: This PS Plus offer will give your Apex character a fresh look

This PS Plus exclusive Play Pack can be redeemed on the PS Plus store and contains:

  • Two character skins (Pathfinder and Bangalore)
  • Two weapon skins (Spitfire and Triple Take)
  • Two banners (Pathfinder and Bangalore)

Head here to redeem this Apex Legends offer.

MLB The Show 18 – 10 Standard Packs

MLB The Show 20 is set for a March 2020 release date, but those of you who are still enjoying the 2018 title can redeem 10 standard packs through your PS Plus membership!

FREE CARDS: You can redeem 10 free item packs with your PS Plus membership

To access your Item Card Packs you need to visit The Show Shop, then ‘Redeem Packs” screen.

Phil Pangalos

Written by

Phil is a life-long gamer, an avid fan of England rugby and a suffering Arsenal supporter. After completing his M.Sc. in Digital Marketing he worked as a social media manager at a startup for a year. Nowadays you can find him writing about FIFA and other games in the RealSport office.

