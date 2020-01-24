PS Plus February 2020: How to get 50% off your PlayStation membership!







Sony is currently running a special offer on a one month PS Plus subscription, with 50% off the full price!

This means you can access the exclusive world of PS Plus for an entire month for just £3.49!

PlayStation Plus gives its members access to a load of great offers, deals and free games every month.

The benefits include exclusive discounts, game offers and even free games!

If its the price tag that has put you off purchasing this membership before, then now is a great time to try PS Plus out.

This deal is well worth it as if you purchase it now you’ll be able to download January 2020’s free games (which included the entire Uncharted Collection), before getting access to February 2020’s free games!

Follow this link to access the full deal.

But, which free games are coming in February 2020?

February’s free games won’t be announced until next week, but here are the games that we would love to see included.

Dying Light

The infected streets of Harran are the setting for this iconic RPG

With the second instalment of the post-apocalyptic game recently being pushed back, releasing the original game on PS plus would be a great way to get PlayStation players into the zombie parkour title.

Darksiders

The unique graphical style of the game makes for an interesting play

The gory,action-adventure video game developed by Vigil Games takes inspiration from the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, with the player taking on the role of the horseman War.

With Darksider’s Genesis out this month – it would be a better time than ever to introduce new players to the series!

God of War

Norway’s scenery is a refreshing change-up from the infected streets on show in Dying Light

The eighth instalment of the action-adventure game has stepped away from Greek mythology, with a setting in ancient Norway.

The story-driven, hack and slash PlayStation exclusive title, would possibly be the only game to top last month’s free copy of ‘Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection’.

