25 Feb 2020

Deals with Gold: Xbox One Spotlight Sale - DOOM, Rainbow Six, Discounts, Deals, Games & more

Alongside Games with Gold's March reveal, there's also a massive spotlight sale going on.

Deals with Gold

Games with Gold is one of the best features of the Xbox Live membership, but there are numerous other perks that you may not have known about.

On top of the free games that come with the Games With Gold campaign, the Xbox One Deals With Gold spotlight sale is also here to help you get through the tough times.

The weekly sale is back with a fresh range of discounted Xbox One titles, starting now and lasting until 3 March 2020.

The full list of Xbox One discounts can be found here, but before you splash all your cash, you should check out CDKeys' website, as they are currently offering cheap Xbox Live credit.

WE'RE LIVE: This week's Spotlight Sale has only just been kicked off

The list is pretty extensive (3 pages long to be precise), but there were a few on the list that stood out.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is currently on offer with an 85% discount, and Valentino Rossi The Game is 80% off.

Fans of the DOOM franchise will be delighted by the news that DOOM (1993), DOOM II, Doom 3 and DOOM (2016) are all 70% off in the Spotlight Sale.

We already knew that Batman: Return to Arkham was out with Xbox Game Pass this week, and you can pick it up for 60% less at the minute without the membership.

Our last mention goes to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, which is currently 70% off in the sale.

