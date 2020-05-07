Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gameplay Trailer REVEALED in Xbox Series X Event

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X reveal included a load of new premieres including official Valhalla gameplay!

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X reveal is packed with a ton of world premieres, including a first look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay!

Keep reading to watch the new footage and find out what Ubisoft Creative Director, Ashraf Ismail, had to say about the game.

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Xbox Series X Reveal

As we said, the new Xbox reveal included a first look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay and boy, does it look good!

You can check out the full Gameplay Trailer below:

New Details Confirmed

After the Gameplay Trailer premiered, AC Valhalla’s Creative Director, Ashraf Ismail, revealed some more details about the new game.

Genuine Gameplay

Upon first glance, the new trailer may have simply looked like another cinematic trailer.

STUNNING SCENERY: The graphics for Valhalla look simply amazing

Amazingly, Ismail confirmed that everything you see in the latest trailer is actual gameplay footage from the game!

Looks like we’re in for one hell of an experience.

New Combat System

Ismail also confirmed what many suspected, that as Eivor the Viking you will be raiding England through sea battles, sites and more.

FRESH FIGHTING: Valhalla includes a reinvented combat system

However, he also revealed that Valhalla has reinvented combat and a fresh take on gear and weapon progression.

Evidently, expect something a little different from the likes of Origins and Odyssey!

What does the new Xbox mean for AC Valhalla?

Ismail revealed that, as you might expect, the new zero loading time feature on the Xbox Series X means the Ubisoft team have been able to create a much more immersive experience.

DUAL-WIELD: The trailer also gave us a look at Eivor’s dual-wielding ability

In addition, Ismail confirmed that AC Valhalla will be included in Microsoft’s Smart Delivery, meaning if you buy the game on the Xbox One you will get it on the new Xbox for free.

