Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 - RXP Grinding Guide.

WWE 2K26 - RXP Grinding Guide. Key Update: Patch 1.04 has officially arrived to curb exploits. While the base RXP for matches has been increased, the game now requires a 60-second minimum match length.

Patch 1.04 has officially arrived to curb exploits. While the base RXP for matches has been increased, the game now requires a 60-second minimum match length. Status: Live

Live Last Verified: March 12, 2026

March 12, 2026 Quick Answer: The fastest way to unlock all 40 tiers is to play Custom Matches against low-rated CPUs like Eric Bischoff. By manipulating the Submission Sliders and waiting for the 60-second mark, you can earn 135 RXP per match, requiring roughly 6 wins per tier.

It has only been a week since the early release of WWE 2K26, and a lot of negative noise is already surrounding it, with the Ringside Pass being at the center of all conversations.

Nobody wants to sit through hours of content daily to unlock DLC characters they paid a premium for. That much is clear based on the reception.

Players were able to figure out a super quick method that'd let you complete all 40 tiers in a couple of hours. Unfortunately, that has now been patched. There is another very quick method to earn RXP, but it does take longer than the patched method.

Here's how to gain RXP in WWE 2K26 fast.

How To Earn RXP in WWE 2K26

Credit: 2K Games

Like any other battle pass, you earn RXP in WWE 2K26 by completing different challenges or simply playing a match.

Each mode, from The Island to MyFACTION, has different weekly, seasonal, and daily challenges. You'll get different amounts of XP for completing them, on top of the usual match points.

Playing the modes for the first time will also fetch plenty of XP. In fact, at the start, it is best to play all the modes, and you should be able to see Season 1 through after finishing them.

The Island, in particular, has plenty of quests and weekly challenges that reward RXP. But if you're not fussed about playing that many modes, a simple match can reward them too.

Playing any match (Customs included after the recent patch) will give you 30 RXP. If you end up winning, you'll get an additional 105 RXP. That's a total of 135 RXP per match.

Given that a single tier requires around 800 RXP, you'll need to win 238 matches. Before patch 1.04, you'd need to play around 290 matches as they rewarded fewer XP.

While the numbers have gone down, you only earn the winning RXP if the match is longer than 60 seconds. Previously, you could just make the lowest-rated players like Eric Bischoff tap out within 10-20 seconds, but you'll now have to wait a lot longer.

Fastest Way to Earn RXP in WWE 2K26 Post-Patch

Credit: 2K Games

Even after the 1.04 patch, the fastest way to earn RXP in WWE 2K26 remains playing a match against a low-rated player and winning as quickly as possible, after the timer has hit 60 seconds.

With an increased amount of RXP and Custom Matches, you don't have to necessarily grind six times as previously, but it is still around 3-4 times more grindy.

The best way to do it is by first changing all the sliders to make playing the match and AI as easy as it can be. Submission mini-game is the most important to tinker with.

Set all sliders for the strength of the player to 100 and the penalty to 0. Do the reverse for AI, max out all their penalties to 100, and lower their strength to 0.

Now, make sure to select favorable settings in Custom Matches, like starting with a finisher, and so on. As soon as the bell rings, just smash your low-overall opponents as hard as you can. Once the clock hits 60 seconds, do the submission and repeat.

Of course, all of this can be further patched and adjusted. At that point, you'll be left to do nothing but grind your way by completing challenges and playing the game as usual.

That's everything about the fastest method of earning RXP in WWE 2K26. We will be sure to update you if there are any other exploits or changes to how the points are handed out.