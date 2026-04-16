Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 2 Rewards

WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 2 Rewards Key Update: Season 2 is now live. We list all the rewards.

Season 2 is now live. We list all the rewards. Status: Live

Live Last Verified: April 16, 2026

April 16, 2026 Quick Answer: Season 2 of the Ringside Pass features 40 tiers of rewards. Premium users instantly receive Kelly Kelly and all members of Demolition (Ax, Smash, and Crush) at Tier 1.

Ringside Pass was arguably one of the biggest botches for WWE 2K26, but developers have addressed the major concern of having to grind for the content you paid premium for.

Following the adjustment, you'll automatically unlock all the new stars with Premium Ringside Pass. This makes it practically the same as the last format of paid DLC character packs, and you get some bonuses if you fancy the grind.

Continue reading to find out all the rewards for Season 2 of WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass.

WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 2 Free Unlockables

Credit: 2K Games

There are 40 tiers in Ringside Pass, and many levels have multiple rewards.

Tier Rewards Tier 1 Touch of Madness Basic MyFACTION Pack, 3000 MyFACTION Points Tier 2 Fan Favorites RXP Booster (50% for 30 minutes) Tier 3 Attribute Boost (Island and MyRise) Tier 4 1,000 Island VC, Demolition 1 Wallpaper MyFACTION Tier 5 Fan Favorites RXP Booster (50% for 30 minutes), 3000 MyFACTION Points Tier 6 Undeniable Basic MyFACTION Pack Tier 7 1,000 Island VC Tier 8 Demolition 2 Wallpaper, Touch of Madness Basic MyFACTION Pack Tier 9 Attribute Boost (Island and MyRise) Tier 10 1,000 Island VC, 10 MyFACTION Tokens Showing 1-10 of 40 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 « First

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WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 2 Premium Unlockables

Credit: 2K Games

The first level of Ringside Pass is automatically unlocked and includes all the new superstars. Below are all the premium rewards for WWE 2K26 Season 2 Ringside Pass.

Tier Rewards Tier 1 Kelly Kelly, Ax, Smash, Crush, White Fur Boots (CAS) Tier 2 Kelly Kelly MyFACTION Card Tier 3 20 MyFACTION Tokens Tier 4 Demolition 2 MyFACTION Nameplate, Fan Favorites RXP Booster (50% for 30 minutes) Tier 5 1,000 Island VC, Ax MyFACTION Card Tier 6 2,000 Island VC Tier 7 Revolution Saint Island World Taunt Tier 8 Swimming Gesture Taunt Island, Smash MyFACTION Card Tier 9 20 MyFACTION Tokens Tier 10 Fan Favorites RXP Booster (50% for 30 minutes), 2,000 Island VC Showing 1-10 of 40 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 « First

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That's everything about the Ringside Pass rewards for the second season in WWE 2K26.