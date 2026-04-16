- Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 2 Rewards
- Key Update: Season 2 is now live. We list all the rewards.
- Status: Live
- Last Verified: April 16, 2026
- Quick Answer: Season 2 of the Ringside Pass features 40 tiers of rewards. Premium users instantly receive Kelly Kelly and all members of Demolition (Ax, Smash, and Crush) at Tier 1.
Ringside Pass was arguably one of the biggest botches for WWE 2K26, but developers have addressed the major concern of having to grind for the content you paid premium for.
Following the adjustment, you'll automatically unlock all the new stars with Premium Ringside Pass. This makes it practically the same as the last format of paid DLC character packs, and you get some bonuses if you fancy the grind.
Continue reading to find out all the rewards for Season 2 of WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass.
WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 2 Free Unlockables
There are 40 tiers in Ringside Pass, and many levels have multiple rewards.
Tier
Rewards
Tier 1
Touch of Madness Basic MyFACTION Pack, 3000 MyFACTION Points
Tier 2
Fan Favorites RXP Booster (50% for 30 minutes)
Tier 3
Attribute Boost (Island and MyRise)
Tier 4
1,000 Island VC, Demolition 1 Wallpaper MyFACTION
Tier 5
Fan Favorites RXP Booster (50% for 30 minutes), 3000 MyFACTION Points
Tier 6
Undeniable Basic MyFACTION Pack
Tier 7
1,000 Island VC
Tier 8
Demolition 2 Wallpaper, Touch of Madness Basic MyFACTION Pack
Tier 9
Attribute Boost (Island and MyRise)
Tier 10
1,000 Island VC, 10 MyFACTION Tokens
WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 2 Premium Unlockables
The first level of Ringside Pass is automatically unlocked and includes all the new superstars. Below are all the premium rewards for WWE 2K26 Season 2 Ringside Pass.
Tier
Rewards
Tier 1
Kelly Kelly, Ax, Smash, Crush, White Fur Boots (CAS)
Tier 2
Kelly Kelly MyFACTION Card
Tier 3
20 MyFACTION Tokens
Tier 4
Demolition 2 MyFACTION Nameplate, Fan Favorites RXP Booster (50% for 30 minutes)
Tier 5
1,000 Island VC, Ax MyFACTION Card
Tier 6
2,000 Island VC
Tier 7
Revolution Saint Island World Taunt
Tier 8
Swimming Gesture Taunt Island, Smash MyFACTION Card
Tier 9
20 MyFACTION Tokens
Tier 10
Fan Favorites RXP Booster (50% for 30 minutes), 2,000 Island VC
That's everything about the Ringside Pass rewards for the second season in WWE 2K26.
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