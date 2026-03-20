WWE 2K26 Review: A WrestleMania Main Eventer or a Mid-Carder?

Every WWE 2K title is always among the most anticipated sports games of the year, and that was no different with WWE 2K26, which has officially launched.

WWE 2K26 promised to deliver the best wrestling gaming experience ever, with the biggest roster in franchise history, new and returning match types, improved gameplay, and many other new and improved features. 2K even introduced the Ringside Pass, a new way to add content to the game and for players to earn rewards.

However, not all of these additions were a hit, as quite a few felt more flat than a missed time jump from the top rope. One in particular quickly became one of the most infamous features in franchise history, perhaps even in the genre.

WWE 2K26 set out to become the most authentic and immersive wrestling game ever, but does it succeed or leave players wanting a better main event?

I will provide the answers to all of those questions, as well as use plenty of sarcastic jokes to do so, in this review.

The What If Showcase Mode

Credit: WWE 2K

The Showcase mode has been a staple in the franchise for a while. It's usually the most curated mode in the game, which naturally makes it incredibly popular among fans.

Nostalgia is indeed a hell of a drug. I mean, who wouldn't like to relive some of the biggest wrestling moments of the careers of legends of the square circle, right?

This year, it was CM Punk's time to grace the Showcase mode and reward us with some of the most historic matches of his WWE career. Well, kinda, as there are some glaring omissions from the match list, and the mode ends up relying too much on dream matches and what-if scenarios.

It's not a bad mode, not by a long shot, but it does fall short of expectations. Punk has one of the most unique careers in WWE history, and I don't think the mode does it justice.

As a big CM Punk fan, I have been one since the summer of Punk and his fantastic match against Cena at Money in the Bank, I fell slightly disappointed with the mode.

There are some great matches in there, the Drew Mycytintre and Randy Orton ones are my favorites, but the mode relies too much on what-if scenarios where you try to change history by having Punk come out on top in matches he lost.

If it was once or twice, sure, no problem. However, it happens six times, which means you spend almost the entire Showcase mode trying to alter history. It gets to a point where it becomes repetitive and even boring, and there are many big matches that CM Punk won that could have been featured in their place.

The CM Punk Showcase mode is solid, but it could have been great. Despite that, it's still the best mode in the game, in my opinion.

An Island You Can Avoid Visiting

Credit: WWE 2K

The Island mode delivers a very similar experience to last year. There are new game modes, such as Towers, which are quite honestly good additions. However, the mode is still very dull, with an uninspiring storyline, hit or miss missions and challenges, and the ever-increasing presence of microtransactions.

For the second straight year, it feels like a worse version of NBA 2K The City, and for those who know and regularly play on The City, that's saying a lot.

But I have to be fair, it's not all doom and gloom. The addition of seasonal ranked adds an element of competition, at least a stronger one than before. Adding Triple Threat, Fatal 4-Way, and 2v2 PvP to the multiplayer match types was also a good idea, as it allows fans to experience new ways to experience the PvP feature in The Island.

As mentioned above, Towers was also a solid addition to the mode. It allows players to earn rewards and increase their reputation while battling the CPU, and it can provide a few entertaining matches.

To improve your character's attributes, you continue to need a ton of VC. This means that The Island is still a pay-to-win mode. You will be at a huge disadvantage if you want to play PvP and don't spend real money on VC, as you will look around and see 90+ rated players, while sitting at a 70 rating and grinding for every single VC you can.

This is by far the worst part of the game mode. It's something that was there last year and will continue to be in the future. It's still possible to enjoy The Island's offline experience without pulling out your credit card, but if you have any hope of being competitive in PvP, it will cost you money or a ludicrous amount of hours.

The Gameplay Continues To Be Undisputed

Credit: WWE 2K

If there is one thing WWE 2K has gotten right in previous years, it's the gameplay. In WWE 2K25, they found the sweet spot between arcade and realism, and that not only carried over to this year's title, but it was also slightly improved.

The "invisible wall" is gone, and that makes for some fantastic moments. No longer does the character stop as it hits the stairs; it now acknowledges the impact and reacts to it. This applies to every impact you or your opponent suffers, with collisions being much more realistic.

The ability to stack tables and the new weapons introduced give you even more options to hurt your opponent, and allow you to create some truly memorable moments that will leave the crowd in awe.

Gameplay feels fast, responsive, and above all, very enjoyable. Yes, there is still the occasional weird collision or a weapon glitch, but it's way rarer this year.

The CPU is also much better in WWE 2K26, and it will make you work to win a match. This turns matches with no stakes into very interesting back-and-forth contests that immerse players in the game, making you feel like you are truly inside a squared circle WWE ring.

The new match types are also very entertaining, with the 3 Stages of Hell being my personal favorite from the new additions. Gameplay makes every single match feel unique, and the match types add an extra layer to that, as you can see the different ways superstars behave and the tactics they use depending on the type of match.

The match atmosphere is much better in WWE 2K26, with crowd reactions being more on point and real-life-like. Interactive entrances are one of the best additions of this year's title, as they enhance the atmosphere around superstar entrances, making them feel more real.

Just like last year, the gameplay is the shining light of the game and the strongest selling point it has.

MyRISE Takes A Step Back and MyFACTION Stays Stationary

Credit: WWE 2K

MyFACTION continues to die a slow death. With The Island becoming the main multiplayer mode in the game, the reasons to play MyFACTION become fewer and fewer with each passing year.

The mode is stagnant, as its core continues to be compete, get cards, upgrade your faction, repeat. It's a repetitive experience that became boring and stale a few years ago.

The few additions it received this year fail to revitalize the mode, and I wouldn't be surprised if it gets put on the back burner in future entries, as The Island is clearly the focus when it comes to multiplayer.

MyRISE took a step back from last year, as the main story is not as interesting or even entertaining as the ones from the previous edition. The get stars to advance dynamic gets boring pretty quickly, and adds a grind aspect to the mode that I don't think fits well.

Dialogue choices having an impact on future events is something good, and maybe that's something that WWE 2K can explore in future titles. The mode also has some replayability, as there are two campaigns, male and female, and as mentioned above, choices do alter future events.

MyRISE continues to be an okay mode, but there are plenty of aspects that could be improved, and I always get the feeling the mode is a shadow of the great career modes we had in past WWE games.

The Biggest Heel in WWE 2K History - The Ringside Pass

Credit: WWE 2K

The Ring Pass was one of WWE 2 K's worst decisions of all time, and the reasons to add it in its current format are still beyond comprehension to me.

A Ring Pass can be a good idea, as it adds new content to the game, a new way for players to earn rewards, and a new reason for players to play. That is, if the grind isn't ridiculous long, and if it doesn't force you to grind for content you already paid extra for.

For years, the trade was clear: you pay extra for the DLCs and, in return, get access to characters you otherwise wouldn't be able to. Not that I was a huge fan of that, as I prefer to have them all as unlocables that everyone can earn by simply playing the game.

However, it certainly beats playing a good amount of extra money for certain characters or attire that you really want, and then still have to grind to unlock them from the Ringside Pass.

Characters that were previously free are now locked behind the Ringside Pass grind, and what a grind it is. The same happens with DLC content, which, quite honestly, is insane.

I already paid extra for the characters, and now I still have to grind to unlock them, playing modes that I might not be interested in or even have fun playing? I don't know who the genius was behind this idea, but I do know it's among the worst ones I have seen in the sports video games genre, and oh boy, is that saying a lot.

On top of that, every Ringside Pass season takes around 200 matches to complete, and there are six seasons. While many might say, just play the game, it's disingenuous to think most players will force themselves to play modes they don't like, just to get RXP and progress in the Ringside Pass.

I've seen many people say, "You can play the MyRISE storyline two times, and the Showcase mode, and complete the MyFACTION missions, and you will finish the Ringside Pass in a heartbeat.

To those, I ask, do you look forward to playing the MyRISE storyline for the sixth time when you get to season 3? Or to repeat the Showcase mode over and over again? What about the players who don't play MyFACTION, which is most of the community, to be fair, and want to actually enjoy the game?

At the surface base, the Ringside Pass is a good idea. With the way it was executed, it's one of the worst and most predatory methods I've seen, and I've played gachas.

Predatory because you can, obviously, pay to skip tiers. So, did you buy the version of the game with all the DLC's and you don't want to grind for the characters you paid extra for? No problem, just toss out an extra $80 to finish this season's Ringside Pass. Not hard, right?

Just like the sky is blue, this is a bad feature.

Verdict

WWE 2K26 offers fantastic gameplay, with the removal of the invisible wall, new weapons, and an improved atmosphere, making every match feel and look real, delivering the most immersive gameplay experience in the franchise to date.

The CM Punk Showcase mode is okay, but disappointing when compared to last year's Showcase, and to what 2K could have done with a wrestler with such a unique career.

The Island mode is significantly better than last year, but the mode is still quite dull, with a generic storyline and hit-or-miss missions. It's a play-to-win mode when it comes to the multiplayer experience, where microtransactions are king.

MyRISE storyline is not as great as in previous franchise installments, but the mode did add some solid features, which make it at least a mode worth trying. The same can't be said about MyFACTION, which is the same mode it has always been, and no one would judge you if you didn't touch it.

Oh, and I almost forgot, The Ringside Pass is bad.