Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 (Ringside Pass Season 1 / Season 2)

WWE 2K26 (Ringside Pass Season 1 / Season 2) Key Update: 2K has overhauled the Ringside Pass by moving DLC characters to Premium Tier 1 and granting all players a 20-tier RXP boost.

2K has overhauled the Ringside Pass by moving DLC characters to Premium Tier 1 and granting all players a 20-tier RXP boost. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: March 31, 2026

March 31, 2026 Quick Answer: WWE 2K26 updated the Ringside Pass to automatically unlock DLC at Tier 1 and gave players 20 free levels of RXP to reduce the grind.

After a lot of backlash from the community, with some going so far as to label it one of the worst features in sports games, 2K made some much-needed changes to the WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass.

So, without further ado, let's find out what changed about the Ringside Pass.

WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Update Makes it More Player-Friendly

Credit: WWE 2K

WWE 2K has announced that from Season 2 on, all future DLC characters will be available in the Ringside Pass Premium Seasons Tier 1. All of these characters will also be automatically unlocked for Premium Pass players.

This is great news for the community, as even if not ideal, it makes it much easier for players to unlock the content they paid extra for.

But it didn't stop there. Many players had complained about how grindy the Ringside Pass is, and to address that problem, WWE 2K granted every current and future player enough RXP to unlock 20 tiers of the Season 1 Ringside Pass.

Players who have played the game before April 14 and have their 2K account linked will also receive enough RXP to unlock 20 levels of the upcoming Season 2 Ringside Pass.

These are all positive changes, and they make it much more manageable for players to complete the Season 1 and Season 2 Ringside Pass.

However, it remains to be seen whether this RXP boost will carry over to future seasons or if WWE 2K will opt for a smaller Ringside Pass.

There is also a good chance that Ringside Pass Season 3 and onwards will maintain the same format of Season 1, with no boost, which will undoubtedly create another problem for 2k to solve if so.

The community reacted positively to the changes, and it's good to see that 2K did actually listen to the community, even if it took them a while to do so.

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