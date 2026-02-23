Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 - MyFACTION Mode

Quick Answer: WWE 2K26 MyFACTION adds Team Chemistry, intergender lineups, and Quick Swaps.

We're only a couple of weeks away from the early release of WWE 2K26. Much of the finer details, including new features and Showcase Mode, have been debriefed through the Ringside Reports.

The latest report focused on the popular MyFACTION mode. Headline additions for the mode include Quick Swaps, intergender support, and the chemistry system.

Continue reading to know all that was revealed about the MyFACTION mode in WWE 2K26.

All New MyFACTION Features in WWE 2K26

Team Chemistry

Credit: 2K Games

One of the notable new features of MyFACTION in WWE 2K26 is Team Chemistry. Like how chemistry works in any other sports titles, your cards will have improved or reduced attributes depending on how compatible or incompatible your team of four players is.

Per 2K, "the number of positive and negative faction reactions in any given lineup determines a MyFACTION team’s Chemistry Score." There will be 10 different categories for the reaction, with 60 possible traits depending on the mixture. Half of them will provide positive effects, while the remaining will have negative consequences.

Intergender Support

Credit: 2K Games

As already confirmed during the early reveals, the intergender match support is now extended to more modes. You no longer have to make separate men's and women's teams for MyFACTION in WWE 2K26.

The number of members in the team will continue to remain four. Some objectives or events may require you to form an exclusive team of either men or women.

Quick Swaps

Credit: 2K Games

Quick Swaps in MyFACTION removes the added chaos of traditional 4v4 tag matches, which allowed for interruptions and isolation of a single opponent. The mode is still 4v4, but only one player will be fighting.

You can switch between your members by pressing the right trigger and left bumper. Each member will have their own health bar but a shared signature. Your goal is to defeat every opponent by knockout.

Faction Wars Changes and New World Tour

Credit: 2K Games

Faction Wars will see changes in WWE 2K26. Cards will now be drawn randomly from the Crowd’s Deck at the beginning of the game. As you progress through many opponents in your run, more cards will be available with new decks.

Rehearsal Deck, Plated Deck, Ambulance Deck, and Bejeweled Deck are some of the example decks. Each deck has different effects and requirements to unlock.

World Tour is also making its return with rewards such as Personas, MFP, Arc Cards, and MyFACTION packs. North America, the UK, Japan, Africa, and Mexico are available locations.

MyFACTION Cards

Card designs have been updated and changed for MyFACTION this year. At launch, the following set of cards will be available:

Superstar Series 1

Momentum

Legends Series 1

Aftershock

With the Ringside Pass also handing out the MyFACTION cards, there will be a distinct look to them, letting everyone know that you've coughed up additional dollars.

That's everything new revealed about the MyFACTION mode in WWE 2K26.