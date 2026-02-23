The latest WWE 2K Ringside Report revealed all the changes and improvements coming to The Island in WWE 2K26. The mode made its debut last year, receiving mixed reactions; despite that, it's coming back, and it brings with it plenty of new features.

So, let's find out what The Island has in store for us in WWE 2K26.

A Brand-New Storyline and a Revamped Open World

Credit: WWE 2K

As you might have expected, The Island will have a completely new storyline in WWE 2K26. Instead of battling to reach the throne of the Island of Relevancy, formerly occupied by the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, players now have to affiliate themselves with one of three factions.

Order of Tradition, Order of Shadows, and Order of Anarchy are the three factions, with each one having different ideals, philosophies, and visions for the future of The Island. Your goal will be to help one of the factions take control of the island.

While the main path story is available for all three factions, the way in which players experience the events is different, depending on the faction they joined.

In WWE 2K26, progression in The Island mode is much more linear than in the previous edition, allowing you to jump into story missions in the order you best see fit. It's also worth noting that each faction has a dedicated PvP arena, which you will be able to explore.

Where the Roman Reigns arena used to stand, we now have the Scrapyard. The Scrapyard is the centerpiece of the new Island, as factions battle for its control. It's there that you can face the best wrestlers on the Island, with the Scrapyard having plenty of interactive environmental elements that make every combat unique.

The Scrapyard is also a selectable arena in Exhibition matches, so you can also enjoy its chaotic match environment against friends or create some spectacular dream matches in the setting.

More Customisation Options and Multiplayer Features

Credit: WWE 2K26

Plenty of new customisation options were added in WWE 2K26, with Photo Face being the standout feature. But that's not all, World Taunts were also introduced, giving players new ways to express themselves via emotes, which they can earn by progressing in the storyline.

The Prestige System was also added, introducing four progression tiers that allow players to reach higher ratings and rewards, as well as access to more power and better badges.

A new mode called Towers was added. It's a repeatable PvE experience that players can use to collect rewards and also increase their reputation in the faction they choose, helping them climb the ranks faster.

There are three Tower sizes: small, medium, and large. The size of the Tower determines the number of runs it has, with each new run being randomly generated. Each stage consists of matches, rewards, choices, and boss fights, ensuring it always offers a refreshing experience.

But perhaps the most important addition to The Island mode in WWE 2K26 are the three new match types: Triple Threat, Fatal 4-Way, and 2v2 PvP, for the multiplayer mode.

The MyTAG feature was added, allowing player form long-lasting tag teams and play in cooperative multiplayer PvP modes across the Island.

Seasonal Ranked Play was also introduced, meaning players can now battle their way to the top of the leaderboard, which resets at the end of each Ringside Pass season, to earn great rewards and test their skills in many unique challenges.

This is everything new coming to The Island mode in WWE 2K26. The additiosn looks great on paper, and can make The Island the best mode in the game. However, only time will tell if these changes are a success or a botch.