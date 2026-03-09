- Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass & DLC Roadmap
- Key Update: All Ringside Pass Premium DLC superstars have been revealed.
- Status: Confirmed
- Last Verified: March 7, 2026
- Quick Answer: If you want the new DLC stars like El Hijo del Vikingo or The Hardy Boyz, you’ll need to purchase the Premium Ringside Pass ($9.99 per season) and play the game to progress through the tiers. Unlike other battle passes, these do not expire, allowing you to finish them at your own pace.
Ringside Pass is the most controversial addition to WWE 2K26, which has soured an otherwise competent entry with the most expansive catalogue in recent years.
A full-price game asking an additional $9.99 and demanding you sit through any number of hours to get the rewards doesn't sit well. But it is here and doesn't appear to be going anywhere.
All the traditional DLC characters we had in the past are now part of the Premium Ringside Pass. We had 5 new superstar releases in each pack in the last game, and WWE 2K26 will feature 4 per pack across the six seasons.
WWE 2K26 DLC Roster Confirmed
Season 1 of WWE 2K26 started with the release of early access. It is AAA themed, bringing El Hijo del Vikingo, Flammer, Mr. Iguana, and Psycho Clown.
Below is the full breakdown for all Season 1 to Season 6 DLC characters:
Season 1
Release Date: March 6, 2026
- El Hijo del Vikingo
- Flammer
- Mr. Iguana
- Psycho Clown
Season 2
Release Date: April 2026 (before WrestleMania)
- Ax
- Crush
- Smash
- Kelly Kelly
Season 3
Release Date: June 2026
- Brian Pillman
- La Parka
- Matt Cardona
- Torrie Wilson
Season 4
Release Date: July 2026
- Jelly Roll
- Lady Shani
- Matt Hardy
- Jeff Hardy
Season 5
Release Date: September 2026
- Bam Bam Bigelow
- Brie Bella
- Pagano
- Danhausen
Season 6
Release Date: October 2026
- Earthquake
- Octagon Jr.
- Typhoon
- Royce Keys
Each premium track for the season is priced at $9.99. Ringside Pass Premium is also included with some of the higher editions of the game.
The most expensive Monday Night War Edition, costing a whopping $150, includes all six premium seasons. You'll get Season 1 to Season 4 with the $130 Attitude Era Edition.
Lastly, the $100 King of Kings Edition only includes Season 1. You can also buy them all separately in a single bundle through the Season Pass.
Keep in mind, seasons do not expire. So, if you plan to purchase the game on sale later, you can get Mr. Iguana or any of the early DLC releases. Just select the season you want your RXP to count towards, as only one can be active at a time.
That's everything you need to know about the WWE 2K26 DLC characters.
