WWE 2K26: Release Date, Preload & Early Access Times

Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 Launch Schedule

WWE 2K26 is nearing its March 13 release, and the early access for the title will start this week. As with any pre-release cycle, you have likely only heard the nice things about the game, from the extensive roster to many improvements in gameplay and other additions.

All of that will have you wanting to jump into the squared circle as quickly as you can. Continue reading to know the release times for WWE 2K26, preload details, and early access dates.

WWE 2K26 Preload Details & File Size

Credit: 2K Games

The preload for WWE 2K26 is already live on Xbox Series X|S. The file size on the platform is around 110- 139 GB, depending on the edition you ordered and the DLC included.

PlayStation 5 preload will begin on March 4, 2026, for players with the higher editions. Preloads for PlayStation generally begin two days before the release, and it'll be no different here. The file size should be in the same ballpark as the Xbox versions.

WWE 2K games generally do not provide a preload for PC versions, so you'll have to wait until the early release starts to download on Steam.

For Nintendo Switch 2, we have no details on the potential preload date. The file size is expected to be around 92.8 GB, based on the store listing.

How To Preload WWE 2K26

To preload WWE 2K26, head to the game's page on your desired storefront. You can also check the game in your library. If the preload is live, there should be an option to download it.

WWE 2K26 Early Access Date

Credit: 2K Games

The early access for WWE 2K26 starts on March 6, 2026. You'll need to pre-order one of the King of Kings, Attitude Era, or Monday Night War editions to have access to it. Players with the Standard Edition will have to wait until the full release on March 13.

WWE 2K26 Release Time

For PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch 2, WWE 2K26 will release at midnight in your timezone. It does not matter which part of the world you're in; as soon as the clock hits 12:00 AM, you can play the game.

PC has a different release time. Below is the full breakdown for the game's early and full release times.

Early Access

Region Xbox / PlayStation / Switch 2 Steam New Zealand (NZDT) MidnightMarch/6/2026 1:00 PMMarch/6/2026 Australia (AEDT) MidnightMarch/6/2026 11:00 AMMarch/6/2026 Japan (JST) MidnightMarch/6/2026 9:00 AMMarch/6/2026 Singapore (SGT) MidnightMarch/6/2026 8:00 AMMarch/6/2026 United Kingdom (GMT) MidnightMarch/6/2026 MidnightMarch/6/2026 United States (EST) MidnightMarch/6/2026 7:00 PMMarch/5/2026 United States (PST) 9:00 PMMarch/5/2026 4:00 PMMarch/5/2026

Full Release

Region Xbox / PlayStation / Switch 2 Steam New Zealand (NZDT) MidnightMarch/13/2026 NoonMarch/13/2026 Australia (AEDT) MidnightMarch/13/2026 10:00 AMMarch/13/2026 Japan (JST) MidnightMarch/13/2026 8:00 AMMarch/13/2026 Singapore (SGT) MidnightMarch/13/2026 7:00 AMMarch/13/2026 United Kingdom (GMT) MidnightMarch/13/2026 11:00 PMMarch/12/2026 United States (EDT) MidnightMarch/13/2026 7:00 PMMarch/12/2026 United States (PDT) 9:00 PMMarch/12/2026 4:00 PMMarch/12/2026

For Steam players in countries not mentioned in the tables, you can convert any of the above times to your local hours.

A midnight release also means that if you're on Xbox, you can change your location to New Zealand and play the game earlier than you would in your time zone. This trick, unfortunately, does not work with Steam and PlayStation 5.

That's everything you need to know to prepare for the release of WWE 2K26.