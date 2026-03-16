- Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 - Persona Cards
- Key Update: Persona Cards provide retro wardrobes, classic move-sets, and callbacks to past gimmicks.
- Last Verified: March 16, 2026
- Status: Live
- Quick Answer: Persona Cards can be used in Universe and MyGM modes once unlocked. You can earn them by completing World Tours, winning Live Events, or reaching specific tiers in the Premium Ringside Pass.
WWE 2K26 has over 400 names in the roster. Only about 250 of them are unique, with the rest of them being different variants of existing superstars, including Personas.
Sometimes these variants just see the stars arrive in an old wardrobe. Other times, they bring in new moves, entrances, and other bits that reflect their older self.
There are plenty of Persona Cards at launch, and more will be added post-release. Below are all of the available ones so far in WWE 2K26 and how to unlock them.
How to Unlock Persona Cards in WWE 2K26
Persona Cards in WWE 2K26 can be unlocked by playing the MyFACTION mode or through the Premium Ringside Pass.
Earlier, they were primarily available through the MyFACTION mode, but with the introduction of Ringside Pass, they'll be spread out between the mode and the pass.
In MyFACTION, you can get cards for completing specific World Tours and Live Events. Other ways to get them include spending in-game and premium currency, as well as opening packs.
Persona Cards are also often handed out through Locker Codes. Of course, with so many ways to get them, grinding for the top ones won't be easy.
All WWE 2K26 Persona Cards And How to Unlock Them
Below are all the Persona Cards you can unlock right now in WWE 2K26 and the content they're locked behind:
Persona Card
How To Unlock
Elite Jade Cargill
MyFaction World Tour – London
Elite The Rock
MyFaction World Tour – Dallas
Rob Van Dam ‘97
MyFaction World Tour – Osaka
Brock Lesnar ‘01
Live Events
Dominik Mysterio ‘23 Masked
Live Events
Drew McIntyre ‘10
Live Events
Elite Jey Uso
Live Events
Jean-Paul Levesque
Live Events
Triple H ‘99
LEGENDS Series Set (Goldberg, Lita, Mark Henry, Steve Austin, Yokozuna)
Jacob Fatu Mattel
Ringside Pass Premium – Level 26
Stephanie Vaquer
Ringside Pass Premium – Level 33
That's all the Persona Cards in WWE 2K26. For more stuff locked behind the many modes, check out our full guide on all unlockables in the game.
Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!