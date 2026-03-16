Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 - Persona Cards

WWE 2K26 - Persona Cards Key Update: Persona Cards provide retro wardrobes, classic move-sets, and callbacks to past gimmicks.

Persona Cards provide retro wardrobes, classic move-sets, and callbacks to past gimmicks. Last Verified: March 16, 2026

March 16, 2026 Status: Live

Live Quick Answer: Persona Cards can be used in Universe and MyGM modes once unlocked. You can earn them by completing World Tours, winning Live Events, or reaching specific tiers in the Premium Ringside Pass.

WWE 2K26 has over 400 names in the roster. Only about 250 of them are unique, with the rest of them being different variants of existing superstars, including Personas.

Sometimes these variants just see the stars arrive in an old wardrobe. Other times, they bring in new moves, entrances, and other bits that reflect their older self.

There are plenty of Persona Cards at launch, and more will be added post-release. Below are all of the available ones so far in WWE 2K26 and how to unlock them.

How to Unlock Persona Cards in WWE 2K26

Credit: 2K Games

Persona Cards in WWE 2K26 can be unlocked by playing the MyFACTION mode or through the Premium Ringside Pass.

Earlier, they were primarily available through the MyFACTION mode, but with the introduction of Ringside Pass, they'll be spread out between the mode and the pass.

In MyFACTION, you can get cards for completing specific World Tours and Live Events. Other ways to get them include spending in-game and premium currency, as well as opening packs.

Persona Cards are also often handed out through Locker Codes. Of course, with so many ways to get them, grinding for the top ones won't be easy.

All WWE 2K26 Persona Cards And How to Unlock Them

Below are all the Persona Cards you can unlock right now in WWE 2K26 and the content they're locked behind:

Persona Card How To Unlock Elite Jade Cargill MyFaction World Tour – London Elite The Rock MyFaction World Tour – Dallas Rob Van Dam ‘97 MyFaction World Tour – Osaka Brock Lesnar ‘01 Live Events Dominik Mysterio ‘23 Masked Live Events Drew McIntyre ‘10 Live Events Elite Jey Uso Live Events Jean-Paul Levesque Live Events Triple H ‘99 LEGENDS Series Set (Goldberg, Lita, Mark Henry, Steve Austin, Yokozuna) Jacob Fatu Mattel Ringside Pass Premium – Level 26 Stephanie Vaquer Ringside Pass Premium – Level 33

That's all the Persona Cards in WWE 2K26. For more stuff locked behind the many modes, check out our full guide on all unlockables in the game.

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