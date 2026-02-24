Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 Launch Roster

WWE 2K26 Launch Roster Key Update: The official launch roster features 257 unique superstars, expanding to over 400 total variants.

February 24, 2026 Quick Answer: WWE 2K26 launches with 400+ superstar variants, featuring several newcomers like Joe Hendry and returning favorites like AJ Lee. Plus, AAA stars El Hijo del Vikingo and Psycho Clown in Season 1.

With about one week left for the early access release of WWE 2K26, developers have confirmed every star that'll feature in the upcoming title. We also know the names for the first-ever Premium Ringside Pass.

Season 1 will launch right away with the early release. It is focused on AAA, adding wrestlers like Mr. Iguana and El Hijo del Vikingo. Continue reading to know all the main stars coming to WWE 2K26 at launch.

WWE 2K26 Full Roster

There are a total of 257 superstars available in WWE 2K26 on release, including the Season 1 additions. Many of these stars will have multiple variants, bringing the full count to over 400.

Below are all the names that'll be featured in WWE 2K26.

A

Abyss

Adam Pearce

Afa

AJ Lee

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Alba Fyre

Aleister Black

Alex Shelley

Alexa Bliss

Alundra Blayze

Andre Chase

Andre The Giant

Angel

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Austin Theory

Axiom

B

B-Fab

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Berto

Bianca Belair

Big E

Big Poppa Pump

Billy Graham

Billy Gunn

Blake Monroe

Boogeyman

Booker T

Bray Wyatt

Bret Hart

British Bulldog

Brock Lesnar

Bron Breakker

Bronson Reed

Brooks Jensen

Brutus Creed

Bubba Ray Dudley

Bull Nakano

C

Cactus Jack

Candice LeRae

Carmelo Hayes

Chad Gable

Channing Lorenzo

Charlie Dempsey

Charlotte Flair

Chelsea Green

Chris Sabin

Chyna

CM Punk

"American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes

Cruz Del Toro

D

D-Von Dudley

D’Lo Brown

Damian Priest

Demon Finn Balor

Dexter Lumis

Diamond Dallas Page

Diesel

Doink The Clown

Dominik Mysterio

Dragon Lee

Drew McIntyre

Dude Love

Dusty Rhodes

E

Eddie Guerrero

El Grande Americano

El Hijo del Vikingo - Ringside Pass Season 1

Elton Prince

Eric Bischoff

Erick Rowan

Erik

Ethan Page

Eve Torres

F

Faarooq

Fallon Henley

Finn Bálor

Flammer - Ringside Pass Season 1

G

Giulia

Goldberg

Grayson Waller

Gunther

H

Haku

Hank Walker

Hollywood Hogan

Honky Tonk Man

Hulk Hogan

Hunter Hearst Helmsley

I

Ilja Dragunov

Ivar

Ivy Nile

Iyo Sky

Izzi Dame

J

Jacob Fatu

Jacy Jayne

Jade Cargill

Jaida Parker

Jamal

Jazmyn Nyx

JBL

JC Mateo

JD McDonagh

Je'Von Evans

Jean Paul Levesque

Jesse Ventura

Jey Uso

Jim Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

Joaquin Wilde

Joe Gacy

Joe Hendry

John Cena

Johnny Gargano

Jordynne Grace

Josh Briggs

Julius Creed

Junkyard Dog

K

Kairi Sane

Kane

Karmen Petrovic

Kelani Jordan

Ken Shamrock

Kevin Nash

Kevin Owens

Kiana James

Kit Wilson

Kofi Kingston

Kurt Angle

L

LA Knight

Lash Legend

Lex Luger

Lexis King

Lita

Liv Morgan

Logan Paul

Lola Vice

Ludwig Kaiser

Lyra Valkyria

M

Mankind

Mark Henry

Maryse

Maxxine Dupri

Michelle McCool

Michin

Molly Holly

Montez Ford

Mosh

Mr. Iguana - Ringside Pass Season 1

Mr. Perfect

Myles Borne

N

Naomi

Natalya

Nathan Frazer

New Jack

Nia Jax

Nick Aldis

Nikki Bella

Nikki Cross

Nikkita Lyons

Noam Dar

O

Oba Femi

Omos

Original El Grande Americano

Otis

P

Pat McAfee

Paul Orndorff

Penta

Pete Dunne

Piper Niven

Psycho Clown - Ringside Pass Season 1

R

R-Truth

Randy Orton

Randy Savage

Raquel Rodriguez

Razor Ramon

Réy Fenix

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Rick Rude

Rick Steiner

Ricky Saints

Ridge Holland

Rikishi

Road Dogg

Rob Van Dam

Rocky Maivia

Roddy Piper

Roman Reigns

Rosey

Roxanne Perez

Rusev

S

Sami Zayn

Sandman

Santos Escobar

Scott Hall

Scott Steiner

Sensational Sherri

Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Shawn Michaels

Shawn Spears

Sheamus

Shinsuke Nakamura

Sid Justice

Sika

Sol Ruca

Solo Sikoa

Stacy Keibler

Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie Vaquer

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Syxx

T

Talla Tonga

Tama

Tama Tonga

Tank Ledger

Tatum Paxley

Tavion Heights

Terry Funk

The Fiend

The Great Khali

The Great Muta

The Hurricane

The Iron Sheik

The Miz

The Rock

Thea Hail

Thrasher

Tiffany Stratton

Tito Santana

Tommaso Ciampa

Tonga Loa

Tony D'Angelo

Trick Williams

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tyler Bate

Tyler Breeze

U

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Uncle Howdy

Undertaker

V

Vader

Victoria

W

Wade Barrett

Wendy Choo

William Regal

Wren Sinclair

X

X-Pac

Xavier Woods

Y

Yokozuna

Yoshiki Inamura

Z

Zaria

Zelina Vega

Zoey Stark

A

Adrian Butler (Referee)

Alicia Taylor (Ring Announcer)

Armando Alejandro Estrada (Manager)

Ava (Manager)

B

Bobby Heenan (Manager)

Booker T (Announcer)

Brother Love (Manager)

Byron Saxton (Announcer)

C

Captain Lou Albano (Manager)

Cathy Kelley (Announcer)

Chad Patton (Referee)

Charles Robinson (Referee)

Chip Danning (Referee)

Corey Graves (Announcer)

D

Dallas Irvin (Referee)

Dan Engler (Referee)

Danilo Anfibio (Referee)

Daphanie LaShaunn (Referee)

Derek Sanders (Referee)

E

Eddie Orengo (Referee)

F

Felix Hernandez (Referee)

G

Gary Wilson (Referee)

J

Jason Ayers (Referee)

Jeremy Macus (Referee)

Jessika Carr (Referee)

Jimmy Hart (Manager)

Joey Gonzalez (Referee)

John Cone (Referee)

M

Michael Cole (Announcer)

Mike Rome (Ring Announcer)

Miss Elizabeth (Manager)

Mr. Fuji (Manager)

P

Paul Bearer (Manager)

Paul Heyman (Manager)

R

Rod Zapata (Referee)

Ryan Tran (Referee)

S

Shawn Bennett (Referee)

T

Teddy Long (Manager)

V

Victoria D’Ericco (Referee)

W

Wade Barrett (Announcer)

That's all the wrestlers, referees, announcers, and other non-combatants you can see in WWE 2K26. Like Season 1, all the remaining seasons are billed to add 4 unique stars each.

Ratings for some of the superstars are already known, with full ratings set to arrive later this week. Of course, we will keep you updated on everything regarding the game.