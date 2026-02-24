- Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 Launch Roster
- Key Update: The official launch roster features 257 unique superstars, expanding to over 400 total variants.
- Status: Confirmed
- Last Verified: February 24, 2026
- Quick Answer: WWE 2K26 launches with 400+ superstar variants, featuring several newcomers like Joe Hendry and returning favorites like AJ Lee. Plus, AAA stars El Hijo del Vikingo and Psycho Clown in Season 1.
With about one week left for the early access release of WWE 2K26, developers have confirmed every star that'll feature in the upcoming title. We also know the names for the first-ever Premium Ringside Pass.
Season 1 will launch right away with the early release. It is focused on AAA, adding wrestlers like Mr. Iguana and El Hijo del Vikingo. Continue reading to know all the main stars coming to WWE 2K26 at launch.
WWE 2K26 Full Roster
There are a total of 257 superstars available in WWE 2K26 on release, including the Season 1 additions. Many of these stars will have multiple variants, bringing the full count to over 400.
Below are all the names that'll be featured in WWE 2K26.
A
- Abyss
- Adam Pearce
- Afa
- AJ Lee
- AJ Styles
- Akira Tozawa
- Alba Fyre
- Aleister Black
- Alex Shelley
- Alexa Bliss
- Alundra Blayze
- Andre Chase
- Andre The Giant
- Angel
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Axiom
B
- B-Fab
- Batista
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Berto
- Bianca Belair
- Big E
- Big Poppa Pump
- Billy Graham
- Billy Gunn
- Blake Monroe
- Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Bray Wyatt
- Bret Hart
- British Bulldog
- Brock Lesnar
- Bron Breakker
- Bronson Reed
- Brooks Jensen
- Brutus Creed
- Bubba Ray Dudley
- Bull Nakano
C
- Cactus Jack
- Candice LeRae
- Carmelo Hayes
- Chad Gable
- Channing Lorenzo
- Charlie Dempsey
- Charlotte Flair
- Chelsea Green
- Chris Sabin
- Chyna
- CM Punk
- "American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes
- Cruz Del Toro
D
- D-Von Dudley
- D’Lo Brown
- Damian Priest
- Demon Finn Balor
- Dexter Lumis
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Diesel
- Doink The Clown
- Dominik Mysterio
- Dragon Lee
- Drew McIntyre
- Dude Love
- Dusty Rhodes
E
- Eddie Guerrero
- El Grande Americano
- El Hijo del Vikingo - Ringside Pass Season 1
- Elton Prince
- Eric Bischoff
- Erick Rowan
- Erik
- Ethan Page
- Eve Torres
F
- Faarooq
- Fallon Henley
- Finn Bálor
- Flammer - Ringside Pass Season 1
G
- Giulia
- Goldberg
- Grayson Waller
- Gunther
H
- Haku
- Hank Walker
- Hollywood Hogan
- Honky Tonk Man
- Hulk Hogan
- Hunter Hearst Helmsley
I
- Ilja Dragunov
- Ivar
- Ivy Nile
- Iyo Sky
- Izzi Dame
J
- Jacob Fatu
- Jacy Jayne
- Jade Cargill
- Jaida Parker
- Jamal
- Jazmyn Nyx
- JBL
- JC Mateo
- JD McDonagh
- Je'Von Evans
- Jean Paul Levesque
- Jesse Ventura
- Jey Uso
- Jim Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- Joaquin Wilde
- Joe Gacy
- Joe Hendry
- John Cena
- Johnny Gargano
- Jordynne Grace
- Josh Briggs
- Julius Creed
- Junkyard Dog
K
- Kairi Sane
- Kane
- Karmen Petrovic
- Kelani Jordan
- Ken Shamrock
- Kevin Nash
- Kevin Owens
- Kiana James
- Kit Wilson
- Kofi Kingston
- Kurt Angle
L
- LA Knight
- Lash Legend
- Lex Luger
- Lexis King
- Lita
- Liv Morgan
- Logan Paul
- Lola Vice
- Ludwig Kaiser
- Lyra Valkyria
M
- Mankind
- Mark Henry
- Maryse
- Maxxine Dupri
- Michelle McCool
- Michin
- Molly Holly
- Montez Ford
- Mosh
- Mr. Iguana - Ringside Pass Season 1
- Mr. Perfect
- Myles Borne
N
- Naomi
- Natalya
- Nathan Frazer
- New Jack
- Nia Jax
- Nick Aldis
- Nikki Bella
- Nikki Cross
- Nikkita Lyons
- Noam Dar
O
- Oba Femi
- Omos
- Original El Grande Americano
- Otis
P
- Pat McAfee
- Paul Orndorff
- Penta
- Pete Dunne
- Piper Niven
- Psycho Clown - Ringside Pass Season 1
R
- R-Truth
- Randy Orton
- Randy Savage
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Razor Ramon
- Réy Fenix
- Rey Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley
- Rick Rude
- Rick Steiner
- Ricky Saints
- Ridge Holland
- Rikishi
- Road Dogg
- Rob Van Dam
- Rocky Maivia
- Roddy Piper
- Roman Reigns
- Rosey
- Roxanne Perez
- Rusev
S
- Sami Zayn
- Sandman
- Santos Escobar
- Scott Hall
- Scott Steiner
- Sensational Sherri
- Seth "Freakin" Rollins
- Shawn Michaels
- Shawn Spears
- Sheamus
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Sid Justice
- Sika
- Sol Ruca
- Solo Sikoa
- Stacy Keibler
- Stephanie McMahon
- Stephanie Vaquer
- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
- Syxx
T
- Talla Tonga
- Tama
- Tama Tonga
- Tank Ledger
- Tatum Paxley
- Tavion Heights
- Terry Funk
- The Fiend
- The Great Khali
- The Great Muta
- The Hurricane
- The Iron Sheik
- The Miz
- The Rock
- Thea Hail
- Thrasher
- Tiffany Stratton
- Tito Santana
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Tonga Loa
- Tony D'Angelo
- Trick Williams
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Bate
- Tyler Breeze
U
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Uncle Howdy
- Undertaker
V
- Vader
- Victoria
W
- Wade Barrett
- Wendy Choo
- William Regal
- Wren Sinclair
X
- X-Pac
- Xavier Woods
Y
- Yokozuna
- Yoshiki Inamura
Z
- Zaria
- Zelina Vega
- Zoey Stark
A
- Adrian Butler (Referee)
- Alicia Taylor (Ring Announcer)
- Armando Alejandro Estrada (Manager)
- Ava (Manager)
B
- Bobby Heenan (Manager)
- Booker T (Announcer)
- Brother Love (Manager)
- Byron Saxton (Announcer)
C
- Captain Lou Albano (Manager)
- Cathy Kelley (Announcer)
- Chad Patton (Referee)
- Charles Robinson (Referee)
- Chip Danning (Referee)
- Corey Graves (Announcer)
D
- Dallas Irvin (Referee)
- Dan Engler (Referee)
- Danilo Anfibio (Referee)
- Daphanie LaShaunn (Referee)
- Derek Sanders (Referee)
E
- Eddie Orengo (Referee)
F
- Felix Hernandez (Referee)
G
- Gary Wilson (Referee)
J
- Jason Ayers (Referee)
- Jeremy Macus (Referee)
- Jessika Carr (Referee)
- Jimmy Hart (Manager)
- Joey Gonzalez (Referee)
- John Cone (Referee)
M
- Michael Cole (Announcer)
- Mike Rome (Ring Announcer)
- Miss Elizabeth (Manager)
- Mr. Fuji (Manager)
P
- Paul Bearer (Manager)
- Paul Heyman (Manager)
R
- Rod Zapata (Referee)
- Ryan Tran (Referee)
S
- Shawn Bennett (Referee)
T
- Teddy Long (Manager)
V
- Victoria D’Ericco (Referee)
W
- Wade Barrett (Announcer)
That's all the wrestlers, referees, announcers, and other non-combatants you can see in WWE 2K26. Like Season 1, all the remaining seasons are billed to add 4 unique stars each.
Ratings for some of the superstars are already known, with full ratings set to arrive later this week. Of course, we will keep you updated on everything regarding the game.
