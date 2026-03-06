WWE 2K26 brougth new matches, the biggest roster in franchise history, enhanced game modes, a few new controls, and an exciting Showcase mode. It lived up to the hype of one of the most anticipated sports games of 2026, at least in terms of content.

One of the staples of WWE 2K games is also back; we are, of course, talking about locker codes. They are the best way to get your hands on great rewards, without having to spend VC or grind.

Locker codes bring rewards for multiple modes, such as MyFACTION and The Island. They allow you to earn MyFACTION packs, wrestler cards, and VC, among many other rewards.

Without further ado, let's find out all the active locker codes in WWE 2K26.

WWE 2K26 Locker Codes

Credit: WWE 2K

You can find all the currently active locker codes below:

CODE REWARD ACTIVE/EXPIRED BSTINTWRLD26 1x Aftershock Series I Basic Pack and 1x Momentum Series I Basic Pack Active Until March 12th

The majority of WWE 2K26 locker codes have an expiration date, so make sure to redeem them before they expire. Not doing so will mean you are missing out on plenty of great rewards.

To redeem locker codes, you simply need to head to the locker code page in the WWE 2K26 main menu, insert the code, and claim your rewards.

We will update this article regularly, so it always contains all the active locker codes in WWE 2K26. 2K usually releases new locker codes every week, with the number of codes and time of release varying.

So, while there is only one active locker code right now, expect plenty more to be added very soon.

This is everything you need to know about locker codes in WWE 2K26.