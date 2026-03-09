Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 Unlockables Guide

March 9, 2026 Quick Answer: If you want the icons like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin or AJ Lee, you must play through the CM Punk Showcase. For modern variants like The Fiend or The Dark Horse, focus on MyRISE.

WWE 2K26 has perhaps one of the largest selections of content the series has seen in a long while. Plenty of superstars will be locked behind these modes.

Most of them are different variants of existing wrestlers, while others are original stars. Outside of them, there are arenas and championships that you can unlock by playing various modes.

All that said, here are all the unlockables for WWE 2K26.

List of All Superstar Unlockables in WWE 2K26

Below are all the superstars that you can unlock in WWE 2K26 from every mode.

Showcase Mode Unloackables

Superstar How to Unlock CM Punk SummerSlam ’08 Match 1 in Showcase Mode JBL Match 1 in Showcase Mode CM Punk Armageddon ’08 Match 2 in Showcase Mode Rey Mysterio ’08 Match 2 in Showcase Mode CM Punk ’11 Match 3 in Showcase Mode Randy Orton ’11 Match 3 in Showcase Mode CM Punk WrestleMania 29 Match 4 in Showcase Mode Undertaker ’13 Match 4 in Showcase Mode CM Punk ’13 Match 5 in Showcase Mode John Cena ’13 Match 5 in Showcase Mode Showing 1-10 of 34 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 « First

For most superstars and their variants, you have to complete all match objectives.

MyRISE Unlockables

Superstar How to Unlock Alundra Blayze Earn 98 Stars in MyRISE Bray Wyatt The Fiend (Burned) Earn 140 Stars in MyRISE Bronze Breakker Earn 175 Stars in MyRISE Buzz Earn 10 Stars in MyRISE Carly Prime Earn 90 Stars in MyRISE Chase Earn 46 Stars in MyRISE Chosen Earn by playing MyRISE CM Punk Retro Earn 22 Stars in MyRISE Cole Quinn Earn 13 Stars in MyRISE DDP Earn 124 Stars in MyRISE Showing 1-10 of 41 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 5 « First

MyFACTION Unlockables

Superstar How to unlock Alexa Bliss ’25 MyFaction Persona Card Booker T ’01 Obtain by playing MyFaction Brock Lesnar ’01 Live Events Dominik Mysterio ’23 Masked Live Events Drew McIntyre ’10 Obtain by playingMyFaction Elite Jacob Fatu Obtain by playing MyFaction Elite Jade Cargill London World Tour Reward in MyFaction Elite Jey Uso Obtain by playing MyFaction Elite Rhea Ripley Obtain by playing MyFaction Elite Seth Rollins Obtain by playing MyFaction Showing 1-10 of 15 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

The Island Unlockable

Superstar How to unlock Bobby Newton Unlock on The Island Dahlia Hex Unlock on The Island Delilah Hex Unlock on The Island Marshall Thompson Unlock on The Island Odette Beaumont Unlock on The Island

Ringside Pass Unlockables

Superstar How to Unlock Alundra Blayze ’94 Tier 5 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free) Andre the Giant Tier 4 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free) Ax Ringside Pass Season 2 (Premium) Bam Bam Bigelow Ringside Pass Season 5 (Premium) Booker T Tier 11 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free) Bray Wyatt Tier 17 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free) Bret Hart Tier 7 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free) Brian Pillman Ringside Pass Season 3 (Premium) Brie Bella Ringside Pass Season 5 (Premium) British Bulldog Tier 15 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free) Showing 1-10 of 73 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 « First

List of All Arena Unlockables in WWE 2K26

Below are all the Arenas that you can unlock in WWE 2K26.

Arena How to Unlock AAA TripleMania XXXIII Tier 40 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Premium) Arena Estatal 51 Stars in MyRISE Archetypal Gym MyRISE – Chapter 1 (Heel) Archetypal Gym - 2.0 MyRISE – Chapter 2 (Heel) BCW 10 Stars in MyRISE CM Punkvilion Showcase Match 21 ECW Hardcore Heaven 1994 Showcase Match 12 ECW One Night Stand 2006 Tier 32 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free) Japan Dome 69 Stars in MyRISE Japan Hall 81 Stars in MyRISE Showing 1-10 of 40 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 « First

List of all Championship Unlockables in WWE 2K26

Below are all the championships you can unlock in WWE 2K26.

Championship Title How to Unlock AAA Mega Championship Tier 29 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Premium) AAA Reina De Reinas Championship Tier 24 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Premium) Archetype Raw Women's Championship MyRISE – Chapter 6 (Face) Archetype WWE Universal Championship MyRISE – Chapter 6 (Face) ECW Championship '06–'08 (WWE) Tier 20 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free) ECW Championship '08–'10 (WWE) Tier 20 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free) John Cena Legacy Championship Tier 32 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free) LeftRightLeftRight Championship Tier 18 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free) Million Dollar Championship Tier 4 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free) Multiverse Infinite Cardboard Championship Tier 10 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free) Showing 1-10 of 51 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 5 6 « First

That's all the superstar, arena, and championship unlockables for WWE 2K26 across all the modes, at launch. More will be added post-launch, especially with the Ringside Pass.