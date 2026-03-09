- Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 Unlockables Guide
- Key Update: Comprehensive list of all unlockable items.
- Status: Confirmed
- Last Verified: March 9, 2026
- Quick Answer: If you want the icons like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin or AJ Lee, you must play through the CM Punk Showcase. For modern variants like The Fiend or The Dark Horse, focus on MyRISE.
WWE 2K26 has perhaps one of the largest selections of content the series has seen in a long while. Plenty of superstars will be locked behind these modes.
Most of them are different variants of existing wrestlers, while others are original stars. Outside of them, there are arenas and championships that you can unlock by playing various modes.
All that said, here are all the unlockables for WWE 2K26.
List of All Superstar Unlockables in WWE 2K26
Below are all the superstars that you can unlock in WWE 2K26 from every mode.
Showcase Mode Unloackables
Superstar
How to Unlock
CM Punk SummerSlam ’08
Match 1 in Showcase Mode
JBL
Match 1 in Showcase Mode
CM Punk Armageddon ’08
Match 2 in Showcase Mode
Rey Mysterio ’08
Match 2 in Showcase Mode
CM Punk ’11
Match 3 in Showcase Mode
Randy Orton ’11
Match 3 in Showcase Mode
CM Punk WrestleMania 29
Match 4 in Showcase Mode
Undertaker ’13
Match 4 in Showcase Mode
CM Punk ’13
Match 5 in Showcase Mode
John Cena ’13
Match 5 in Showcase Mode
For most superstars and their variants, you have to complete all match objectives.
MyRISE Unlockables
Superstar
How to Unlock
Alundra Blayze
Earn 98 Stars in MyRISE
Bray Wyatt The Fiend (Burned)
Earn 140 Stars in MyRISE
Bronze Breakker
Earn 175 Stars in MyRISE
Buzz
Earn 10 Stars in MyRISE
Carly Prime
Earn 90 Stars in MyRISE
Chase
Earn 46 Stars in MyRISE
Chosen
Earn by playing MyRISE
CM Punk Retro
Earn 22 Stars in MyRISE
Cole Quinn
Earn 13 Stars in MyRISE
DDP
Earn 124 Stars in MyRISE
MyFACTION Unlockables
Superstar
How to unlock
Alexa Bliss ’25
MyFaction Persona Card
Booker T ’01
Obtain by playing MyFaction
Brock Lesnar ’01
Live Events
Dominik Mysterio ’23 Masked
Live Events
Drew McIntyre ’10
Obtain by playingMyFaction
Elite Jacob Fatu
Obtain by playing MyFaction
Elite Jade Cargill
London World Tour Reward in MyFaction
Elite Jey Uso
Obtain by playing MyFaction
Elite Rhea Ripley
Obtain by playing MyFaction
Elite Seth Rollins
Obtain by playing MyFaction
The Island Unlockable
Superstar
How to unlock
Bobby Newton
Unlock on The Island
Dahlia Hex
Unlock on The Island
Delilah Hex
Unlock on The Island
Marshall Thompson
Unlock on The Island
Odette Beaumont
Unlock on The Island
Ringside Pass Unlockables
Superstar
How to Unlock
Alundra Blayze ’94
Tier 5 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free)
Andre the Giant
Tier 4 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free)
Ax
Ringside Pass Season 2 (Premium)
Bam Bam Bigelow
Ringside Pass Season 5 (Premium)
Booker T
Tier 11 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free)
Bray Wyatt
Tier 17 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free)
Bret Hart
Tier 7 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free)
Brian Pillman
Ringside Pass Season 3 (Premium)
Brie Bella
Ringside Pass Season 5 (Premium)
British Bulldog
Tier 15 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free)
List of All Arena Unlockables in WWE 2K26
Below are all the Arenas that you can unlock in WWE 2K26.
Arena
How to Unlock
AAA TripleMania XXXIII
Tier 40 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Premium)
Arena Estatal
51 Stars in MyRISE
Archetypal Gym
MyRISE – Chapter 1 (Heel)
Archetypal Gym - 2.0
MyRISE – Chapter 2 (Heel)
BCW
10 Stars in MyRISE
CM Punkvilion
Showcase Match 21
ECW Hardcore Heaven 1994
Showcase Match 12
ECW One Night Stand 2006
Tier 32 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free)
Japan Dome
69 Stars in MyRISE
Japan Hall
81 Stars in MyRISE
List of all Championship Unlockables in WWE 2K26
Below are all the championships you can unlock in WWE 2K26.
Championship Title
How to Unlock
AAA Mega Championship
Tier 29 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Premium)
AAA Reina De Reinas Championship
Tier 24 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Premium)
Archetype Raw Women's Championship
MyRISE – Chapter 6 (Face)
Archetype WWE Universal Championship
MyRISE – Chapter 6 (Face)
ECW Championship '06–'08 (WWE)
Tier 20 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free)
ECW Championship '08–'10 (WWE)
Tier 20 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free)
John Cena Legacy Championship
Tier 32 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free)
LeftRightLeftRight Championship
Tier 18 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free)
Million Dollar Championship
Tier 4 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free)
Multiverse Infinite Cardboard Championship
Tier 10 of Ringside Pass Season 1 (Free)
That's all the superstar, arena, and championship unlockables for WWE 2K26 across all the modes, at launch. More will be added post-launch, especially with the Ringside Pass.
Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!