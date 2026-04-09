Primary Subject: FC 26 Trophy Titans Team 2 SBC and Objective Players

FC 26 Trophy Titans Team 2 SBC and Objective Players Key Update: Five ICONs, one Hero, and two Flashback cards will be released through SBC and Objective.

Five ICONs, one Hero, and two Flashback cards will be released through SBC and Objective. Status: Leaked (Scheduled for Team 2)

Leaked (Scheduled for Team 2) Last Verified: April 9, 2026

April 9, 2026 Quick Answer: David Beckham and Juan Román Riquelme headline a legend-heavy SBC schedule. Cafu and Makélélé also get their baby version cards and have great Evolution potential.

Before the Team of the Season kicks off later next week in FC 26, we'll have one additional team for Trophy Titans, bringing legends with some of the most decorated trophy cabinets.

Outside the main players, there will be more released through SBCs and Objectives. That's the only reliable way to get some top-rated cards from the promo, as getting anything good from the main squad by opening packs is purely luck.

Continue reading to know all the SBC and Objective players scheduled for the second half of FC 26 Trophy Titans.

All FC 26 Trophy Titans Team 2 SBC & Objective Players Scheduled

According to leaks, here are all the players that'll be released either as SBC or as Objective rewards during Team 2 of Trophy Titans:

Trophy Titans

Juan Roman Riquelme (ICON)

(ICON) David Beckham (ICON)

(ICON) Hristo Stoichkov (ICON)

(ICON) Cafu (Baby ICONS)

(Baby ICONS) Claude Makélélé (Baby ICON)

(Baby ICON) Diego Milito (Baby Hero)

The campaign, like Winter Wildcards, has two versions of legends. One is a high-rated regular card that is impossibly hard to pack. Baby versions are slightly more gettable and are rated lower.

A lower rating means they'll be eligible for Evolutions. Since their body types and animations are the same, they'll be just as meta with added stats. You have to put in a bit of work to upgrade them.

Like during Team 1, all the cards released for the campaign will be ICONs and Heroes. But we will still have a few active players launch with different rarities like Flashback and Showdown. Only two Flashback players are set to arrive, per leaks:

Flashback

Jarrod Bowen

Sergio Roberto

All the cards we listed above will be released during the Team 2 schedule, between April 10 and April 17, 2026. SBCs for the top ones will be expensive, requiring multiple high-rated squads. Objectives should be easier to do, but can be grindy sometimes.

That's all the players releasing during the coming week of FC 26. We will keep you posted with the SBC solutions and the latest on the Team of the Season campaign.