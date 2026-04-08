Primary Subject: FC 26 Trophy Titans Team 2

FC 26 Trophy Titans Team 2 Key Update: The second wave of the legends-only promo featuring elite Icons and Heroes has been leaked.

The second wave of the legends-only promo featuring elite Icons and Heroes has been leaked. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: April 8, 2026

April 8, 2026 Quick Answer: Trophy Titans Team 2 arrives this Friday, April 10, following a massive Team 1 release. This squad introduces defensive all-time greats like Maldini and Cafu, alongside offensive legends Henry and Rooney. Like Team 1, top Icons will feature triple PlayStyle+ in a run-up to the Team of the Season power curve.

After a couple of single-week promos in FC 26, Trophy Titans will bring two squads full of ICONS and Heroes to Ultimate Team.

The first team was stacked, and Team 2 looks equally good with Thierry Henry, Marcelo, and Maldini among the major ICONs featured. Of course, none of us are packing the top ones. Luckily, there will be a more easily gettable baby version.

Continue reading to know all the players featured in Team 2 of Trophy Titans in FC 26.

All FC 26 Trophy Titans Team 2 Players

Per leaks, below are all the ICONs and Heroes coming in Team 2 of the Trophy Titans.

Heroes

Mario Gómez

Carlos Tévez

Jamie Carragher

Diego Milito

Alex Scott

Bixente Lizarazu

Enzo Francescoli

Icons

Thierry Henry

Paolo Maldini

Marcelo

Gianluigi Buffon

Cafu

Wayne Rooney

Marco van Basten

Bobby Moore

Marcel Desailly

Roberto Baggio

Ashley Cole

Ian Rush

Andriy Shevchenko

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Gary Lineker

Henrik Larsson

Claude Makélélé

Ian Wright

Paolo Maldini (Baby Version)

Robert Pirès (Baby Version)

Ian Rush (Baby Version)

Marcel Desailly (Baby Version)

Ruud Kluivert (Baby Version)

Ashley Cole (Baby Version)

Marcelo (Baby Version)

These are all the Team 2 players that'll be available in packs. Outside of the list, more will be released through Objective and SBCs.

Since the promo is dedicated to Heroes and ICONs, active players will not be part of the squad. They may still be new player releases, but with different rarities, like Flashback, Showdown, etc.

Keep in mind that all the cards listed here are based on leaks. While they've been spot on, and we expect them to be correct this time as well, finer details can change.

Trophy Titans Team 2 Release Time

Trophy Titans Team 2 will go live on April 10, 2026, at 6 pm BST, 10 am PT. That's the usual hour for the daily reset, which brings in new content.

As usual, it'll last for one week. Past that, it'll be time for the coveted Team of the Season campaign.

That's everything you need to know about Team 2 of the Trophy Titans campaign in FC 26.