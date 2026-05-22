Primary Subject: FC 26 Ultimate Team of the Season SBC and Objective releases.

FC 26 Ultimate Team of the Season SBC and Objective releases. Key Update: As the TOTS campaign reaches its conclusion, EA is rolling out a final wave of content, including the anticipated End of an Era tributes for players leaving their clubs, ICON SBCs, and high-stakes Showdown matches.

As the TOTS campaign reaches its conclusion, EA is rolling out a final wave of content, including the anticipated End of an Era tributes for players leaving their clubs, ICON SBCs, and high-stakes Showdown matches. Status: Leaked.

Leaked. Last Verified: May 22, 2026.

May 22, 2026. Quick Answer: The Ultimate TOTS week features a significant lineup of End of an Era SBCs, headlined by Mohamed Salah. Additionally, expect a Trophy Titans ICON SBC (Gianluigi Buffon) and several Showdown SBCs tied to upcoming real-world fixtures, including the Champions League Final.

We are now heading into the final week of the Team of the Season campaign in FC 26. With all squads released, some of the players will return to packs for one week during Ultimate TOTS.

Even though there will be tonnes of top-rated cards, you'll mostly be fetching the few fodder-worthy cards EA tossed to ruin your pulls. Fortunately, there will be plenty of great SBC and Objective releases.

This football season has also concluded, as many leagues already have a winner. Plenty of players will bid farewell to their clubs or their careers. FC 26 will give them a nod with End of an Era cards.

Here are all the SBC and Objective players scheduled during Ultimate TOTS of FC 26.

All FC 26 Ultimate TOTS SBC & Objective Players

According to leaks, here are all the players that'll be released either as SBC or as Objective rewards during the Ultimate Team of the Season:

End of Era

Mohamed Salah

Antoine Griezmann

Andrew Robertson

Bernardo Silva

Ashley Young

Kieran Trippier

John Stones

Millie Bright

Dante Bonfim Costa Santos

Óscar Trejo

Leon Goretzka

Niklas Süle

Julian Brandt

Giulia Gwinn

Manuela Zinsberger

Ricky van Wolfswinkel

The most high-profile departure here is Mohamed Salah, so expect his card to be the highest-rated and most expensive. An illustrious career that Anfield sang a deafening chorus for across nine unforgettable years, Salah departs as one of the very best players the league has seen. All backed by a trophy cabinet that leaves no debate over his claim to the crown.

Gianluigi Buffon's Trophy Titans card is also set to join the SBC release. The Italian's current market price is around 350k coins, so the SBC should be priced cheaper.

We will also see some Showdown releases this week. Including one for the upcoming Champions League final.

SHOWDOWN SBC

Lee Kang-in vs. Ben White (PSG vs. Arsenal)

(PSG vs. Arsenal) Yankuba Minteh vs. Lisandro Martínez (Brighton vs. Manchester United)

(Brighton vs. Manchester United) Emma Ramírez vs. Gio Garbelini (Real Sociedad Femenino vs. Atlético Madrid)

Showdown SBC usually ends right before the showdown match begins. The team that wins the matchup will see its player receive live upgrades, and the other card will fetch nothing.

Those are all the SBC and Objective players that'll join Ultimate Team this coming week. All of them should arrive before May 29, 2026.