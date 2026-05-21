Primary Subject: EA Sports FC 27 ICON leaks.

EA Sports FC 27 ICON leaks. Key Update: Early community reports and leakers suggest EA is actively testing and finalizing a new wave of legendary players for the FC 27 roster.

Early community reports and leakers suggest EA is actively testing and finalizing a new wave of legendary players for the FC 27 roster. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: May 21, 2026.

May 21, 2026. Quick Answer: While EA Sports has not released an official list, multiple prominent leakers report that Mario Kempes and Roberto Rivelino are locked in for FC 27. Pepe, Sergio Agüero, and Raphaël Varane are also reportedly being heavily linked, with reports indicating they have appeared in internal testing.

We're just about to get past the Team of the Season promo in FC 26, and leaks about the upcoming installment have already started to pop up. It has largely been a forgettable entry, and many have seemingly checked out of the grind.

No doubt, the eyes have already moved on to the next one with the usual pre-release optimism.

Earlier leaks suggested some interesting additions for FC 27, like SBC being point-based, holographic cards, as well as returning Collection Book and Alex Hunter. Newer rumors have revealed some of the players who could join as ICONs.

Continue reading to know all the now-retired yesteryear legends who are set to debut as ICONs in FC 27.

All New Leaked ICONs in FC 27

Per leaks, at least five new ICONs are being tested for FC 27.

Mario Kempes

Roberto Rivellino

Pepe

Sergio Aguero

Raphaël Varane

If you've watched any bit of football in the last decade, you've heard of three of the five names above.

The most notorious of defenders, Pepe is arguably one of the greatest center-backs of his generation. Some would say the Portuguese sought nothing but violence on the pitch, and his work rate, energy, and aggression remain unmatched to this day.

A career like his absolutely deserves an ICON rating.

Perhaps you could argue otherwise because of his injury-filled career, but Varane won everything there is to win and spent years among football’s elite defenders.

Not certainly in the tier of Sergio Ramos or Pepe, that's obvious. However, he did replace Pepe in Real Madrid at a young age, and the impressive trophy cabinet makes a strong case.

There isn't any debate about Sergio Agüero's ICON status, being one of the most prolific strikers in Premier League history.

The Argentinian does not have quite as impressive a collection of silverware as the other two, you could say that. Despite that, he is still among the very best of his time, and Manchester City fans can never forget the 93:20.

FC 26 introduced 12 new ICONs, so we will likely get more ICONS and even Heroes. We will be sure to update once the full list is leaked or made official.

That's everything about the leaked ICONs for FC 27.