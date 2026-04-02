Primary Subject: FC 26 Trophy Titans SBC and Objective Players

FC 26 Trophy Titans SBC and Objective Players Key Update: Leaks reveal a heavy focus on ICONs and Heroes for upcoming SBCs, including a high-profile Kaká ICON and a "baby" version of Eden Hazard.

Leaks reveal a heavy focus on ICONs and Heroes for upcoming SBCs, including a high-profile Kaká ICON and a "baby" version of Eden Hazard. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: April 2, 2026

April 2, 2026 Quick Answer: Alongside the main Trophy Titans squad, players can expect a series of legend-themed SBCs and critical UEFA Showdowns featuring Ibrahima Konaté and Josip Stanišić. Leaked legends include Kaká, Ramires, and Kanu.

Trophy Titans is confirmed to be the next promo in FC 26. It's exclusively dedicated to ICONs and Heroes with the most illustrious and memorable trophy cabinets.

Most top cards will be part of Team 1 and can be earned by opening the many Ultimate Team packs. We sure aren't packing anything good, so the only option is to use all the available fodder on any good cards that pop through SBCs.

Because the promo is primarily for ICONs and Heroes, they'll dominate the SBCs and Objectives as well. Active players will continue to be released as Showdown and Flashback.

All FC 26 Trophy Titans SBC & Objective Players Scheduled

According to leaks, here are all the players that'll be released either as SBC or as Objective rewards during Team 1 of Trophy Titans:

Trophy Titans

Kaká (ICON)

(ICON) Míchel Salgado (Hero)

(Hero) Nwankwo Kanu (Hero)

(Hero) Eden Hazard (Hero, Baby)

(Hero, Baby) Ramires (Hero)

Hazard is also part of the main team. You'll find the high-rated version on packs and the low-rated "baby" version on an SBC. It should be rated 89 or lower to leave some Evolution potential.

He may or may not be cheap, but there's a high chance Kaká will cost decent coins.

As we said earlier, active players will be released, just with a different rarity. Per leaks, we will have some Showdown and Flashback players.

Showdown SBC

Ibrahima Konaté vs. Dro Fernández Liverpool vs. PSG, Champions League on April 8

Dan Ndoye vs. Pietuszewski Nottingham Forest vs. FC Porto, Europa League on April 9

Josip Stanišić vs. Gonzalo García Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, Champions League on April 8

Adrián Martínez vs. Iván Marcone Independiente vs. Racing Club, Primera LPF on April 4



Showdown SBCs usually end right before the match begins. The team that wins the matchup will see its player receive live upgrades, and the other card will get nothing. So, choose your players wisely.

Flashback

Manuel Neuer

Georginio Wijnaldum

Caitlin Foord

Flashback rarity cards often arrive in SBCs now and then. They generally highlight a specific peak moment of the player with boosted stats.

Of course, we will keep you posted with the latest solutions for these cards as they go live. Since they're all leaked to be upcoming during Team 1 of Trophy Titans, expect them to arrive before April 10.

That's everything about the leaked SBC and Objective cards for Trophy Titans. Keep in mind that all the details are based on leaks. While they're often spot-on, finer details can change.