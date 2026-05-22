Primary Subject: FC 26 Ultimate Team of the Season.

FC 26 Ultimate Team of the Season. Key Update: We now have the full names of TOTS cards returning to packs.

We now have the full names of TOTS cards returning to packs. Status: Leaked.

Leaked. Last Verified: May 21, 2026

May 21, 2026 Quick Answer: The Ultimate TOTS serves as the grand finale of the TOTS campaign, bringing back the top-rated cards from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and other featured leagues into packs for one week.

All the squads for the Team of the Season have been released in FC 26. We know you have got a big haul of fodder, but none of the high-rated players you wanted to pack.

The coming week will give you another shot at getting them through packs. Ultimate TOTS will add plenty of top Team of the Season cards across all the leagues back for one week.

Of course, of course, there are several not-so-useful cards just to ruin your pulls. Continue reading to know all the names for the Ultimate TOTS in FC 26.

All Ultimate TOTS Players in FC 26

Per leaks, here are all the players set to rejoin packs this Friday in FC 26.

Lamine Yamal

Claudia Pina

Harry Kane

Vitinha

Temwa Chawinga

Tabitha Chawinga

Bruno Fernandes

Khadija Shaw

Luka Modrić

Klara Buhl

Javier Suárez

Pedri

Mariona

Kylian Mbappé

Juan Mata

Michael Olise

Marco Asensio

Lionel Messi

Florian Thauvin

Mamadou Sangařé

Erling Haaland

Alexia Putellas

Joey Veerman

Gabriel Magalhães

Declan Rice

Nico Paz

João Félix

Federico Dimarco

Zlatko Tripić

Kerstin Caspari

Manaka Matsukubo

Hayden Hackney

Léo Scienza

Georgia Stanway

Cristiano Ronaldo

Sakina Karchaoui

Ousmane Dembélé

Marcos Llorente

Lorena

Gregor Kobel

Manuela Giugliano

Melchie Dumornay

Maya Le Tissier

Mauro Júnior

Jacobo Ramón

Luka Vušković

Jakub Kiwior

Leroy Sané

Santiago Mouriño

Matthieu Udol

Marco Palestra

Aleksandar Pavlović

Paula Fernández

Avery Patterson

María Méndez

Nina Lührßen

Tōko Koga

Larissa Mühlhaus

Deja Davis

Igor Thiago

FC 26 Ultimate TOTS Explained

Ultimate TOTS will bring the best and most popular cards from all the Team of the Season squads in FC 26. There will be players from all leagues, including the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Liga F, and the rest.

Most of the high-rated cards will be included with some omissions here and there. To balance out the packs, you'll see some low-rated cards.

Like the usual promo schedule, the Ultimate TOTS will last for one week. It will go live on Friday, May 22, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT.

That's everything about all the players returning to packs as a part of the Ultimate TOTS squad in FC 26.