- Primary Subject: FC 26 Ultimate Team of the Season.
- Key Update: We now have the full names of TOTS cards returning to packs.
- Status: Leaked.
- Last Verified: May 21, 2026
- Quick Answer: The Ultimate TOTS serves as the grand finale of the TOTS campaign, bringing back the top-rated cards from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and other featured leagues into packs for one week.
All the squads for the Team of the Season have been released in FC 26. We know you have got a big haul of fodder, but none of the high-rated players you wanted to pack.
The coming week will give you another shot at getting them through packs. Ultimate TOTS will add plenty of top Team of the Season cards across all the leagues back for one week.
Of course, of course, there are several not-so-useful cards just to ruin your pulls. Continue reading to know all the names for the Ultimate TOTS in FC 26.
All Ultimate TOTS Players in FC 26
Per leaks, here are all the players set to rejoin packs this Friday in FC 26.
- Lamine Yamal
- Claudia Pina
- Harry Kane
- Vitinha
- Temwa Chawinga
- Tabitha Chawinga
- Bruno Fernandes
- Khadija Shaw
- Luka Modrić
- Klara Buhl
- Javier Suárez
- Pedri
- Mariona
- Kylian Mbappé
- Juan Mata
- Michael Olise
- Marco Asensio
- Lionel Messi
- Florian Thauvin
- Mamadou Sangařé
- Erling Haaland
- Alexia Putellas
- Joey Veerman
- Gabriel Magalhães
- Declan Rice
- Nico Paz
- João Félix
- Federico Dimarco
- Zlatko Tripić
- Kerstin Caspari
- Manaka Matsukubo
- Hayden Hackney
- Léo Scienza
- Georgia Stanway
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Sakina Karchaoui
- Ousmane Dembélé
- Marcos Llorente
- Lorena
- Gregor Kobel
- Manuela Giugliano
- Melchie Dumornay
- Maya Le Tissier
- Mauro Júnior
- Jacobo Ramón
- Luka Vušković
- Jakub Kiwior
- Leroy Sané
- Santiago Mouriño
- Matthieu Udol
- Marco Palestra
- Aleksandar Pavlović
- Paula Fernández
- Avery Patterson
- María Méndez
- Nina Lührßen
- Tōko Koga
- Larissa Mühlhaus
- Deja Davis
- Igor Thiago
FC 26 Ultimate TOTS Explained
Ultimate TOTS will bring the best and most popular cards from all the Team of the Season squads in FC 26. There will be players from all leagues, including the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Liga F, and the rest.
Most of the high-rated cards will be included with some omissions here and there. To balance out the packs, you'll see some low-rated cards.
Like the usual promo schedule, the Ultimate TOTS will last for one week. It will go live on Friday, May 22, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT.
That's everything about all the players returning to packs as a part of the Ultimate TOTS squad in FC 26.
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