Primary Subject: Strategies for obtaining high-rated TOTS cards in FC 26.

Strategies for obtaining high-rated TOTS cards in FC 26. Key Update: Play the competitive modes and Upgrade SBCs for the best shot at packing high-value cards.

Play the competitive modes and Upgrade SBCs for the best shot at packing high-value cards. Status: Live

Live Last Verified: April 21, 2026.

April 21, 2026. Quick Answer: The most reliable way to pull top-tier TOTS cards is through Champions Rank rewards and the SBC "Menu Grind." While Champions offers the highest quality (93+ picks), the sheer volume of packs generated through SBC Upgrades provides the best chance for casual players to hit a high-value card.

Each week, Team of the Season brings hundreds of blue cards to FC 26 Ultimate Team. You will pack plenty of them throughout the month, but there is a high chance that not a single one will be highly rated and go for millions on the market.

It's a familiar story every year and with every campaign. Veterans will know the feeling.

For those who are new, here are all the places to look out for to maximize your chances of getting the top TOTS cards in FC 26 without having to cough up money to gamble on packs.

Best Way to Pack a Team of the Season Card in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

Upgrade SBCs and weekly Champions are the best shot at earning top-rated TOTS cards in FC 26. While the former is purely luck, the latter requires you to be a proper rat and follow most of the meta tactics on top of being lucky.

That's how it has been across the past EA FC titles and campaigns, and things remain the same this time as well.

Getting Rank 1 in Champions (i.e., 15 out of 15 wins) during Team of the Season Week 1 will give three 93+ Serie A/MLS Player TOTS Picks and similar TOTS packs. The league will change as new Team of the Season squads are released.

Most of the time, you’ll see the same faces like Mike Maignan, Jakob Glesnes, or other relatively unpopular cards from the pool. But this is the only reliable way to get high-overall picks.

Even on lower ranks, you get a TOTS pick. Five wins are enough to fetch a TOTS pick, while 8 wins make it guaranteed to be 93+.

Similar to the weekend league, other modes in Rivals and Squad Battles will also have packs that reward Team of the Season players. The packs will have less chance of fetching something big, given there are dozens of fodder-worthy TOTS cards.

Credit: EA Sports

While Champions give few but the highest quality rewards, Upgrade SBCs give you a lot of packs to test your luck and are generally rated lower.

Doing the menu grind properly means you'll be opening plenty of packs and then dumping the remainder on the TOTS Upgrade that guarantees one.

A proper menu grind starts with dailies in Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Then you do Crafting Upgrades before moving on to the overall upgrades like 83, 85, and so on. You won't have many high-rated packs and picks here, but the sheer volume of packs you'll open will give you a good shot.

If you run out of fodders, do Provisions Upgrade or any possible exchanges that drop during the campaign to trade high-overall dupes for low-rated fodders to fuel your daily grind.

Outside of these, you also get packs through Objectives for playing modes like Rush, Gauntlet, Live Events, and more. Some general Objectives and levels in the Season Pass also provide packs.

Keep in mind that opening packs from the store is never worth it. You're much better off saving the coins and buying the player you want directly than gambling with packs.

That's everything you need to know about the best methods to pack a Team of the Season card in FC 26.