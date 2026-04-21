Primary Subject: FC 26 Premier League TOTS Squad.

FC 26 Premier League TOTS Squad. Key Update: The full Premier League squad has been leaked.

The full Premier League squad has been leaked. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: April 21, 2026.

April 21, 2026. Quick Answer: The Premier League TOTS arrives this Friday. The squad will be available in packs for one week alongside the WSL and EFL Combined squads. Top-tier cards in this release are expected to feature four PlayStyle+.

La Liga and Premier League are the two major league releases where you will open most of your FC 26 Team of the Season packs. That's because they generally have the best and highest number of meta players.

The Premier League squad will go live later this week, alongside the WSL and EFL squads. You don't have to wait for EA to confirm the players, as leaks have revealed the full squad.

Of course, no one will agree on all the choices. There are some notable misses and some familiar, deserving names. Continue reading to know all the players for the Premier League Team of the Season squad in FC 26.

FC 26 Premier League Team of the Season Leaked Squad

Per leaks, here are all the Premier League players who'll be part of the Team of Season promo:

Starting XI

David Raya

Marc Cucurella

Gabriel Magalhães

Virgil van Dijk

Jurriën Timber

Declan Rice

Bruno Fernandes

Dominik Szoboszlai

Igor Thiago

Erling Haaland

Rayan Cherki

Bench

William Saliba

João Pedro

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Enzo Fernández

Antoine Semenyo

Bruno Guimarães

Hugo Ekitiké

Granit Xhaka

Reece James

Lewis Hall

James Garner

All of these are among the most popular choices and standout performers. The final results here are based on fan voting and EA's own picks. We do not know how much fan voting had an impact.

Outside of the players we listed above, there will be more released through SBCs and Objectives. Similar to the previous squads, the best player or two will have 4 PS+, while the rest will have 3 PS+.

When is the Premier League Team of the Season Releasing?

The Premier League Team of the Season will be released on April 24, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. It'll join the pack alongside the Women's Super League and EFL Combined squad.

All of them will be available in the packs for one week before being replaced by Bundesliga, Frauen-Bundesliga, Saudi Pro League, and Rest of the World squads. Following all that is the La Liga Team of the Season.

If you miss any of them, you can pack some of the top cards later with TOTS Ultimate starting May 22.

That's everything about the Premier League Team of the Season squad.

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