Primary Subject: FC 26 History in Ten Evolution.

FC 26 History in Ten Evolution. Key Update: A high-end Evolution that grants a striker the deadly trio of Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, and Rapid+.

A high-end Evolution that grants a striker the deadly trio of Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, and Rapid+. Status: Live (start by June 8)

Live (start by June 8) Last Verified: June 2, 2026.

June 2, 2026. Quick Answer: The History in Ten Evolution costs 125,000 coins and provides massive stat boosts to strikers, including +30 to key attributes like Finishing, Acceleration, and Agility. Best players include Messi, Endrick, and Griezmann.

History in Ten is a striker-focused Evolution in FC 26 that provides perhaps the three best combinations of PS+ you can have on an attacker.

You get the deadly combination of Finesse Shot+ and Low Drive Shot+, alongside a pace-focused one in Rapid+. However cool that sounds on paper, at this stage of the game, you'd need your striker to be more than a goal-scoring machine.

The Evolution misses out on passing upgrades, so you need to be a bit picky on your choices.

All that said, below are the best players for the History in Ten Evolution in FC 26.

Best players for History in Ten Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout FC 26 players for History in Ten Evolution are:

Lionel Messi (Time Warp)

(Time Warp) Endrick (Fantasy FC)

(Fantasy FC) Antoine Griezmann (Knockout Royalty)

(Knockout Royalty) Paulo Dybala (FUT Birthday)

(FUT Birthday) Kylian Mbappé (POTM)

As we said before, the one thing the Evolution lacks is good passing upgrades. That means the best players will naturally be ones that either have high numbers in passing or important PS.

Ideal candidates will have either above 90 passing or a Tiki Taka and Incisive Pass combo.

Of course, you don't have to follow these and instead go for a pure goalscorer. You don't need to pass a lot with players like Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo. They'll fetch you goals better than anyone else, and that just might be what you need.

Certain low-rated cards, like the Baby Winter Wildcards version of Thierry Henry and Johan Cruyff, are excellent picks, as you can stack several chains to give them everything they need.

Is History in Ten Evolution Worth Doing?

For some players and any existing chain you may have, History in Ten Evolution is worth considering. But, with the 125k coin cost and strikers being generally a very contested position, you can skip it.

There is a very low chance that you don't have a better striker than the one you can make with the upgrade. Regardless, it is best to wait until the final few days to see if there is chain potential.

History in Ten Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the upgrades and requirements for History in Ten Evolution in FC 26.

Upgrades

Overall: Max 91

Max 91 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: ST

Requirements

Overall: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Acceleration: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Aggression: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Agility: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Balance: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Ball Control: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Dribbling: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Finishing: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Jumping: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Long Shots: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Positioning: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Reactions: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Shot Power: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Sprint Speed: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Stamina: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Strength: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Volleys: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Composure: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Weak Foot: +4

+4 PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot, Low Driven Shot, Rapid (3)

Finesse Shot, Low Driven Shot, Rapid (3) PlayStyles: Precision Header, Incisive Pass, Power Shot (7)

Precision Header, Incisive Pass, Power Shot (7) Roles: Advanced Forward++, False 9++

That's everything about History in Ten Evolution in FC 26.