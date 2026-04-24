Primary Subject: FC 26 Team of the Season Week 2 (SBCs, Objectives, and Showdowns).

FC 26 Team of the Season Week 2 (SBCs, Objectives, and Showdowns). Key Update: Leaked list of special cards for the second week of TOTS, headlined by a high-profile release of Casemiro, O’Reilly, and more.

Leaked list of special cards for the second week of TOTS, headlined by a high-profile release of Casemiro, O’Reilly, and more. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: April 24, 2026.

April 24, 2026. Quick Answer: Beyond the main squads, several meta-relevant players are scheduled for release via SBCs and Objectives. The leak list includes already released ICONs in Bastian Schweinsteiger Trophy Titans and several Showdown SBCs for upcoming football fixtures.

Week 2 is one of the big ones for the Team of the Season promo in FC 26. It'll see the release of the Premier League and WSL squads, which'll have some of the most meta and popular players.

Casemiro and Nico O'Reilly were two big names that missed out on the Team of the Season team sheet. They will, however, headline the SBC release for the coming week.

Continue reading to know all the SBC and Objective releases coming to FC 26 during the Premier League Team of the Season.

All FC 26 Team of the Season Week 2 SBC & Objective Players

According to leaks, here are all the players that'll be released either as SBC or as Objective rewards during the second week of Team of the Season:

SBC / OBJ Players

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Trophy Titans)

(Trophy Titans) Bryan Mbeumo (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Kerolin Nicoli (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Casemiro (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Moisés Caicedo (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Nico O’Reilly (TOTS Breakthrough)

(TOTS Breakthrough) Harry Wilson (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Danny Welbeck (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Imrân Louza (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Kirsty Hanson (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Marc Guéhi (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Elliot Anderson (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Milan van Ewijk (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

(TOTS Honorable Mentions) Femi Azeez (TOTS Honorable Mentions)

Bastian Schweinsteiger's Trophy Titans card was already released during the promo. It is currently going for 1.5 million on the market, so the SBC should be cheaper, but you never know how EA will price it.

Showdown SBC

Lea Schüller vs. Bethany England (Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

(Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur) Cristhian Mosquera vs. Johnny Cardoso (Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal)

(Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal) Omari Hutchinson vs. Emiliano Buendía (Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa)

(Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa) Luke Shaw vs. Michael Kayode (Manchester United vs. Brentford)

Showdown SBCs usually end right before the match begins. The team that wins the matchup will see its player receive live upgrades, and the other card will get nothing. So, choose your players wisely.

That's all the SBC and Objective players that'll join Ultimate Team this coming week. All of them should arrive before May 1, 2026.