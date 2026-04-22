Primary Subject: FC 26 Women's Super League & EFL TOTS Squad Leaks.

FC 26 Women's Super League & EFL TOTS Squad Leaks. Key Update: Full squad leaks for the WSL and EFL have leaked ahead of their joint release with the Premier League.

Full squad leaks for the WSL and EFL have leaked ahead of their joint release with the Premier League. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: April 21, 2026.

April 21, 2026. Quick Answer: The squads for Week 2 of the TOTS promo feature high-profile stars like Vivianne Miedema, Khadija Shaw, and USWNT star Alyssa Thompson. The EFL squad highlights standout performers across the English pyramid, including Haji Wright and Dara O'Shea. Both squads drop this Friday at 6 PM BST.

The coming week will be one of the bigger ones for the Team of the Season promo in FC 26. It'll see the release of Premier League and WSL squads, which are always filled with some of the most meta players.

EA won't confirm the full squad until later this week, but leaks have revealed all the players that'll be pooled in the many Ultimate Team packs.

Below are all the leaked players for the Team of the Season Women's Super League and EFL squads for FC 26.

FC 26 Women's Super League Team of the Season Leaked Squad

According to leaks, here are all the WSL players who'll be part of the Team of Season promo:

Vivianne Miedema

Khadija Shaw

Alyssa Thompson

Mariona Caldentey

Yui Hasegawa

Jess Park

Katie McCabe

Maya Le Tissier

Tōko Koga

Kerstin Casparij

Hannah Hampton

Freya Godfrey

Olivia Holdt

Aoba Fujino

FC 26 EFL Team of the Season Leaked Squad

Per leaks, here are all the EFL players, from all divisions, who'll be part of the Team of Season promo:

Leo Scienza

Aaron Drinan

Haji Wright

Matt Grimes

Hayden Hackney

Sammy Braybrooke

Caleb Taylor

Tristan Crama

Omar Sowunmi

Dara O'Shea

Carl Rushworth

Reyes Cleary

Ryan Wintle

Adam Reach

When is the WSL & EFL Team of the Season Releasing?

The WSL & EFL Team of the Season will be released on April 24, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT, alongside the Premier League TOTS.

All of them will be available in the packs for one week before being replaced by Bundesliga, Frauen-Bundesliga, Saudi Pro League, and Rest of the World squads. The La Liga Team of the Season will follow after.

Some of the top players will return later as a part of the TOTS Ultimate squad as well.

That's everything about the Women's Super League & EFL Team of the Season squad leaks.

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