Primary Subject: FC 26 Season 7 Reward Track Evolutions.

FC 26 Season 7 Reward Track Evolutions. Key Update: Season 7 features fewer Evolution selections compared to previous seasons.

Season 7 features fewer Evolution selections compared to previous seasons. Status: Live.

Live. Last Verified: May 1, 2026.

May 1, 2026. Quick Answer: Outside of the massive 92-rated Silver ICON chain, Season 7 offers four key Evolutions. The Free Track provides defensive polish and an elite passing PlayStyle+, while the Premium Track (500k coins / 1k points) offers a massive technical boost for attackers and the coveted Bruiser+ for defenders.

A WTSS chain that allows you to upgrade your Silver ICONs in FC 26 is the talking point for Evolutions in the Season 7 reward track.

Unfortunately, there is little else besides that. We had 10 other Evolutions, other than the similar Make Your Idol last season. This time, there is only a total of 4 if you discount the WTSS chain.

We have touched on the WTSS chains separately. Below are all the other Evolutions in the Season 7 pass, along with the best players for each.

All Evolutions in FC 26 Season 7 Free Track and Best Players

Credit: EA Sports

There are only 2 Evolutions in the Season 7 free track. We have highlighted the general type of player who'll best suit the upgrade, in case you don't fancy our picks.

Evolution (Max OVR) Level Upgrade (Cap) PlayStyles Suitable For Example Player Defender Round Out (89) 1 +1 OVR, +5 Acceleration (91), +5 Sprint Speed (92), +1 Interceptions (93), +1 Heading Acc. (94), +1 Defensive Awareness (93), +5 Reactions (93), +5 Composure (93), +5 Standing Tackle (91), +5 Sliding Tackle (92), +2 Jumping (93), +2 Stamina (92), +2 Strength (93), +5 Aggression (92) Quick Step, Intercept (8) Defenders Paolo Maldini (Trophy Titans Baby), Ronald Araujo (Showdown), Sol Campbell (Trophy Titans Baby) Incisive Pass+ (90) 27 - Incisive Pass+ (3) Creative players and Midfielders, particularly CAMs and CDMs Kaká (Trophy Titans Baby), Messi (Team of the Year HM), Patrick Vieira (Winter Wildcards ICON)

All Evolutions in FC 26 Season 7 Premium Track and Best Players

Credit: EA Sports

Evolution (Max OVR) Level Upgrade (Cap) PlayStyles Suitable For Example Player Attacker Round Out (89) 1 +2 OVR (91), +3 Acceleration (93), +5 Agility (94), +5 Balance (93), +3 Sprint Speed (94), +5 Long Pass (94), +2 Curve (92), +2 Composure (95), +5 Positioning (93), +5 Finishing (94), +3 Shot Power (93), +2 Reactions (92), +5 Ball Control (94), +3 Long Shots (92), +3 Volleys (94), +3 Penalties (94), +5 Short Pass (95), +5 Dribbling (95), +5 Vision (93), +2 Crossing (94), +2 FK Accuracy (92) Rapid, Tiki Taka, Incisive Pass, First Touch, Technical, Pinged Pass, Inventive, Long Ball Pass (8) Attacker Eden Hazard (Trophy Titans Hero Baby), Inaki Williams (FUT Birthday), Johan Cruyff (Winter Wildcards Baby) Bruiser+ (91) 28 - Bruiser+ (3) CB and Fullbacks. Micky van de Ven (Knockout Royalty), Jeremie Frimpong (Flashback), Álvaro Carreras (Future Stars)

Those are all the Evolutions in the paid and free reward tracks of Season 7, and the best candidates for each of them.

As we said before, these do not include the WTSS chain that can bring any Silver ICON to level 92. For that, you can pick meta ICONs like R9 and Ruud Gullit and stick to their position path.