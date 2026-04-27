Primary Subject: FC 26 WTSS Journey Evolution

FC 26 WTSS Journey Evolution Key Update: A chain Evolution found in the Season 7 free track, specifically designed to make Silver ICON cards.

A chain Evolution found in the Season 7 free track, specifically designed to make Silver ICON cards. Status: Live

Live Last Verified: April 27, 2026.

April 27, 2026. Quick Answer: The WTSS Journey allows you to take Silver ICON and boost them to a 92 OVR powerhouse with 3 PlayStyle+ slots. You must complete all three stages (found at Levels 3, 8, and 21 of the Season Pass) on the same player to reach the maximum potential.

Similar to Make Your Idol Evolution last time, WTSS Journey is an Evolution chain where you have multiple upgrade paths. It is exclusively for Silver ICONs, having been restricted from pretty much all other upgrades in the past few seasons.

This does seem like a token gesture in response to the ongoing complaints from players about the lack of Evolutions for Silver ICONs. But you can make a powerful ICON card for free with the chain.

Continue reading to know everything about the WTSS Journey Evolutions in FC 26.

WTSS Journey Evolution Explained

Credit: EA Sports 10 Silver ICONs were added with Season 7.

WTSS Journey is a chained Evolution path in FC 26. You start with Journey 1, then Journey 2, and then finally Journey 3. That's the sequence you must follow. All the Evolutions are in the free track of Season 7.

Every time you unlock these Evolutions in the pass, you'll have to choose among Attacker, Defender, and Midfielder versions of the upgrade.

Since each of them has positional restrictions, it is best to stick with the attacker path if you're doing an attacker, and likewise for the other two positions.

For example, R9 is only eligible for WTSS Journey Attacker 1, 2, and 3 chains, and you won't be able to give him a midfield boost.

Some cards with two alternate positions, such as Ruud Gullit, can stray from the path. You have to keep the position and overall eligibility in check.

So, to sum up, once you hit the different levels of Season Pass, you can claim the Evolution. It'll be a choice between Attacker, Midfielder, and Defender Evolutions. Pick one and then toss your Silver ICONs on each of the three Evolutions, starting with Journey 1.

Remember, all three Evolutions have to be done on the same card. You cannot do Journey 1 on one player and 2 on another.

Best Players for WTSS Journey 1, 2, & 3 Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

Pretty much every ICON will end up with similar stats, so you can choose your favorite ICON for the WTSS Journey Evolution. Their existing PS is going to make a big difference, though. We suggest picking cards with meta PS.

While you can mix attacker, midfielder, or a similar combo depending on the ICON's position, for most cards, it is best to stick to their natural position path.

Keeping all that in mind, here are the five standout Silver ICONs you can pick from:

Ronaldo Nazário (WTSS Journey - Attacker)

(WTSS Journey - Attacker) Paolo Maldini (WTSS Journey - Defender)

(WTSS Journey - Defender) Ruud Gullit (WTSS Journey - Midfielder)

(WTSS Journey - Midfielder) Samuel Eto'o (WTSS Journey - Attacker)

(WTSS Journey - Attacker) Lilian Thuram (WTSS Journey - Defender)

Pick whoever you have among the five, based on the position you need to fill. All of them end up being excellent cards with a strong range of PlayStyles.

WTSS Journey 1, 2, & 3 Evolution Upgrades & How To Unlock

All the WTSS Journey Evolutions are in the free levels of the FC 26 Season 7 pass.

Here are the full details, including upgrades and requirements for them.

Evolution Level Requirements Stats Upgrades PlayStyles WTSS Journey 1 - Attacker 3 +30 OVR (88), +1 SM (4), +1 WF (4), +30 Acceleration (88), +30 Sprint Speed (88), +30 Finishing (87), +30 Shot Power (83), +30 Long Shots (88), +30 Positioning (84), +20 Vision (88), +20 Crossing (87), +20 FK Accuracy (88), +20 Short Pass (90), +20 Long Pass (88), +30 Volleys (87), +30 Penalties (80), +25 Agility (87), +25 Balance (88), +20 Curve (88), +25 Reactions, +25 Ball Control (88), +20 Aggression (70), +25 Dribbling (87), +25 Composure (88), +20 Stamina (90), +20 Strength (7) Rapid, Gamechanger WTSS Journey 2 - Attacker 8 +2 OVR (90), +3 WF (4), +10 Acceleration (90), +10 Sprint Speed (90), +10 Finishing (90), +10 Positioning (90), +10 Volleys (89), +10 Penalties (90), +10 Curve (90), +15 Agility (92), +15 Balance (89), +15 Reactions (89), +10 Shot Power (91), +10 Long Shots (90), +15 Ball Control (88), +15 Dribbling (89), +15 Composure (88) Low Driven Shot+, Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass, Power Shot WTSS Journey 3 - Attacker 21 +2 OVR (92), +4 SM, +5 Acceleration (92), +5 Sprint Speed (92), +5 Positioning (93), +5 Finishing (94), +5 Curve (93), +5 Balance (94), +5 Reactions (93), +5 Ball Control (94), +5 Dribbling (94), +5 Composure (93) Rapid+, Technical+, Quick Step, Tiki Taka, First Touch, Inventive WTSS Journey 1 - Midfielder 3 +30 OVR (88), +20 PHY (84), +1 SM (4), +1 WF (4), +30 Acceleration (85), +30 Sprint Speed (85), +30 Curve (86), +30 Agility (86), +30 Balance (84), +20 Positioning (85), +20 Finishing (87), +20 Shot Power (87), +20 Long Shots (90), +20 Volleys (88), +20 Penalties (85), +30 Reactions (87), +30 Ball Control (85), +30 Vision (86), +30 Crossing (85), +30 FK Accuracy (88), +30 Short Pass (87), +30 Long Pass (88), +30 Heading Acc. (88), +30 Dribbling (88), +30 Composure (88), +30 Interceptions (85), +30 Defensive Awareness (85), +30 Standing Tackle (86), +30 Sliding Tackle (88) Pinged Pass, Press Proven WTSS Journey 2 - Midfielder 8 +2 OVR (90), +4 SHO (88), +1 SM (4), +5 Sprint Speed (88), +15 Short Pass (93), +15 Interceptions (90), +15 Stamina (90), +5 Acceleration (88), +15 FK Accuracy (89), +15 Defensive Awareness (89), +15 Strength (89), +15 Vision (91), +15 Long Pass (92), +15 Heading Acc. (89), +15 Sliding Tackle (88), +15 Aggression (89), +15 Crossing (89), +15 Curve (90), +15 Standing Tackle (90), +15 Jumping (89) Incisive Pass+, Technical, Brusier, Jockey WTSS Journey 3 - Midfielder 21 +2 OVR (92), +2 PAS (93), +4 WF (5), +5 Finishing (90), +10 Reactions (91), +5 Acceleration (90), +5 Shot Power (91), +10 Balance (92), +10 Ball Control (92), +5 Sprint Speed (90), +5 Long Shots (91), +5 Penalties (88), +10 Dribbling (93), +5 Positioning (90), +5 Volleys (88), +10 Agility (92), +10 Composure (90) Intercept+, Tiki Taka+, Anticipate, Quick Step, First Touch, Finesse Shot WTSS Journey 1 - Defender 3 +30 OVR (88), +20 SHO (70), +1 SM (4), +1 WF (4), +30 Curve (80), +15 Agility (80), +30 Defensive Awareness (87), +30 Standing Tackle (88), +30 Sliding Tackle (86), +30 Acceleration (85), +30 Sprint Speed (85), +30 Vision (75), +30 Crossing (75), +30 FK Accuracy (65), +30 Short Pass (85), +30 Long Pass (80), +15 Balance (80), +30 Reactions (88), +15 Ball Control (85), +30 Jumping (80), +30 Stamina (85), +30 Strength (87), +15 Dribbling (85), +30 Composure (88), +30 Interceptions (88), +30 Heading Acc. (87), +30 Aggression (90) Intercept, Quick Step WTSS Journey 2 - Defender 8 +2 OVR (90), +2 PAC (87), +5 Agility (88), +5 Balance (88), +5 Reactions (90), +5 Composure (90), +10 Standing Tackle (92), +10 Sliding Tackle (92), +10 Interceptions (93), +10 Heading Acc. (94), +10 Defensive Awareness (90) Anticipate+, Bruiser, Pinged Pass, Block WTSS Journey 3 - Defender 21 +2 OVR (92), +3 PAC (90), +3 SM (4), +4 WF, +5 Reactions (93), +5 Ball Control (88), +5 Dribbling (88), +5 Composure (93), +5 Vision (88), +5 Short Pass (88), +5 Long Pass (88), +10 Aggression (88), +10 Jumping (90), +10 Stamina (95), +10 Strength (93) Quick Step+, Brusier Jockey, Aerial, Tiki Taka, Slide Tackle

That's everything about the WTSS Journey Evolution in FC 26. In the end, you get a 92-rated ICON with 3 PS+, which is excellent and a must-do.