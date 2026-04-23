Primary Subject: FC 26 - Season 7 South Africa '10

FC 26 - Season 7 South Africa '10 Key Update: The track continues to be short at 30 levels. The power curve has moved a notch with all cards having 3 PS+.

The track continues to be short at 30 levels. The power curve has moved a notch with all cards having 3 PS+. Status: Live (expires June 3, 2026).

Live (expires June 3, 2026). Quick Answer: We list all the Season 7 rewards. There is an interesting WTSS Journey Evolution chain for Silver Stars. Final rewards are 94-rated Xabi Alonso in the free track and 95-rated Andrés Iniesta ICON in the premium track.

Season 7 is now live in FC 26, and it is themed after the 2010 World Cup. Among the most memorable of years, an extra-time goal by Andrés Iniesta saw Spain win their first-ever World Cup in what was far from a gentle game of football.

Iniesta, Casillas, and Xabi Alonso were all part of Spain's historic win and are featured in the reward tracks for Season 7.

Here's what else you'll find in the free and premium versions of the Season Pass this time around.

FC 26 Season 7 South Africa '10 Free Rewards

Credit: EA Sports

The following are the rewards in the free FC 26 Season 7 track. All rewards are untradable.

Level 1: 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, Defender Round Out Evolution

84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, Defender Round Out Evolution Level 2: 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 3: WTSS Journey 1 – Attacker, Midfielder, and Defender Evolutions

WTSS Journey 1 – Attacker, Midfielder, and Defender Evolutions Level 4: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 5: Sphephelo Sithole World Tour, 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Sphephelo Sithole World Tour, 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 6: 84+ Rare Gold Player Pack

84+ Rare Gold Player Pack Level 7: 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 8: WTSS Journey 2 – Attacker, Midfielder, Defender Evolutions

WTSS Journey 2 – Attacker, Midfielder, Defender Evolutions Level 9: 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 10: 86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 11: Lyle Foster World Tour

Lyle Foster World Tour Level 12: 1 of 3 86+ Rare Gold Player Pick

1 of 3 86+ Rare Gold Player Pick Level 13: 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 14: 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 15: Quinten Timber World Tour, Veerle Buurman TOTS Breakthrough

Quinten Timber World Tour, Veerle Buurman TOTS Breakthrough Level 16: 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 17: 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 18: 86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 19: 87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 20: Ansu Fati World Tour

Ansu Fati World Tour Level 21: WTSS Journey 3 – Attacker, Midfielder, Defender

WTSS Journey 3 – Attacker, Midfielder, Defender Level 22: 87+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

87+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 23: 88+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

88+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 24: Dirk Kuyt World Tour

Dirk Kuyt World Tour Level 25: 88+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

88+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 26: TOTS Player Pack

TOTS Player Pack Level 27: Evo Unlock, Season Ladder Excellence, Incisive Pass+ Evolution

Evo Unlock, Season Ladder Excellence, Incisive Pass+ Evolution Level 28: 88+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 86+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

88+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 86+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 29: 89+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

89+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 30: Xabi Alonso FoF Captains ICON, 90+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack

WTSS Journey Evolution chains are for Silver ICONs only and turn them into a 92-rated card.

FC 26 Season 7 South Africa '10 Premium Reward

Credit: EA Sports

Below are the rewards in the premium FC 26 Season 7 track. All packs are tradable.

Level 1: 85+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack, Attacker Round Out Evolution

85+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack, Attacker Round Out Evolution Level 2: 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 3: 3,000 SP

3,000 SP Level 4: Ernest Nuamah World Tour, Abdul Mumin World Tour

Ernest Nuamah World Tour, Abdul Mumin World Tour Level 5: 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 6: 82+ x30 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x30 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 7: Justin Kluivert World Tour, Clara Serrajordi TOTS Breakthrough

Justin Kluivert World Tour, Clara Serrajordi TOTS Breakthrough Level 8: 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 9: 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, 60,000 Coins

85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, 60,000 Coins Level 10: 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 11: 85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 12: Iago Aspas World Tour, Dani Ceballos World Tour

Iago Aspas World Tour, Dani Ceballos World Tour Level 13: 1 of 3 87+ Rare Gold Player Pick

1 of 3 87+ Rare Gold Player Pick Level 14: 1 of 5 87+ Rare Gold Players Pick

1 of 5 87+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 15: 1 of 3 88+ Rare Gold Players Pick

1 of 3 88+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 16: 86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 17: 87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 18: 86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 19: 1 of 5 88+ Rare Gold Players Pick

1 of 5 88+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 20: 3,000 SP

3,000 SP Level 21: Joshua Zirkzee World Tour

Joshua Zirkzee World Tour Level 22: 87+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

87+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 23: 88+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, 87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

88+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, 87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 24: 80+ x50 Rare Gold Players Pack, 85+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

80+ x50 Rare Gold Players Pack, 85+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 25: Iker Casillas FoF Captains ICON

Iker Casillas FoF Captains ICON Level 26: 89+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

89+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 27: 1 of 5 TOTS Player Pick

1 of 5 TOTS Player Pick Level 28: Bruiser+ Evolution

Bruiser+ Evolution Level 29: 88+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack, 87+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

88+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack, 87+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 30: Iniesta FoF Captains ICON, 90+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Outside of the rewards we listed above, there are some bundle rewards, Club Coins, and other Stadium cosmetics items scattered, as usual. There are surprisingly low amounts of Evolutions available in the reward track this time.

That's everything about the Season 7 rewards for FC 26. We'll post our verdict on whether it is worth buying soon, so keep checking us regularly.