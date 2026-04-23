Primary Subject: FC 26 Season 7 World Tour Silver Stars

FC 26 Season 7 World Tour Silver Stars Key Update: A new set of Silver Icons has been added to the Seasonal Objectives.

A new set of Silver Icons has been added to the Seasonal Objectives. Status: Live (available throughout Season 7)

Live (available throughout Season 7) Last Verified: April 23, 2026.

April 23, 2026. Quick Answer: You can unlock Silver versions of legendary Icons like Iniesta, Casillas, and Xabi Alonso by completing specific Seasonal Objectives. Making a certain squad and playing Squad Battles can unlock them in no time.

Silver ICONs were fantastic additions to FC 26 before EA started restricting them from Evolutions. That's changing with Season 7, as the Season Pass itself has an exclusive chain that makes them 92-rated with meta stats and PlayStyles.

The spotlight for this season is the iconic 2010 World Cup, so most of the Silver Stars are from Spain. Unlocking them is the same as last season and will require a fair bit of grinding.

Continue reading to know how to get all the Silver ICONs for Season 7 of FC 26.

How To Unlock All FC 26 Season 7 Silver Star ICONs

To unlock World Tour Silver Stars in FC 26, you have to complete the objective they're locked behind. You can find them in the Seasonal section of the Objective menu.

Each objective has two challenges, but you only have to complete one. Below are all the new Silver ICONs and what you need to do to unlock them.

El Tiburón - Carles Puyol

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

Concede 1 goal or less in 20 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 1 Spanish player in your starting 11.

Win 30 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having at least 1 Spanish CB in your starting 11.

Technical Distributor - Xavi

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

Assist using a Through Ball pass in 30 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Live Events/Champions) while having min. 2 Spanish Midfielders in your starting 11.

Score 10 direct free kick goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using a Spanish player.

El Niño - Fernando Torres

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

Score using a Low Driven shot in 15 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events/Rush) using a Spanish ST.

Score at least 1 goal in 30 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using a player with min. 4-star Weak Foot

El Maestro - Xabi Alonso

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

Assist at least 1 goal in 35 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using a Spanish CDM (Preferred Position only).

Win 15 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 2 Spanish Midfielders in your starting 11.

Fantastic Fullback - Joan Capdevila

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

Play 30 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 1 Spanish LB in your starting 11.

Get 15 clean sheets in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 2 Spanish Defenders (CB, LB or RB) in your starting 11.

Assisting Masterclass - Cesc Fàbregas

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

Play 40 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 2 Spanish players in your starting 11.

Win 20 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 2 Spanish players in your starting 11.

The African King - Didier Drogba

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

Score at least 1 Power Shot goal in 15 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events/Rush) while having min. 1 Côte d'Ivoire player in your starting 11.

Win 25 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having 1 Côte d'Ivoire player in your starting 11.

El Ilusionista - Andrés Iniesta

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

Score in 60 separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using a Spanish CM (Only Preferred Position)

Win 50 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 5 LALIGA players in your starting 11.

The African Lion - Samuel Eto’o

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

Score using a Finesse Shot in 15 separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Live Events/Champions) while having min. 1 Cameroon player in your starting 11.

Win 25 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 1 Cameroon player in your starting 11.

El Gato - Iker Casillas

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

Get 20 clean sheets in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having a Spanish GK in your starting 11.

Win 35 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 5 Spanish players in your starting 11.

Fastest Method To Unlock Season 7 Silver ICONs

All the challenges require you to play matches or score with players from certain nations or leagues in your squad. You can knock off all of them in one go by forming the following squad:

1 Spanish Striker

2 Spanish Midfielders

2 Spanish Defenders, one of whom has to be a CB

Spanish Goalkeeper

5 La Liga Players

1 Côte d'Ivoire Player

1 Cameroon Player

Making the squad shouldn't be too tough. It is easy to find Spanish La Liga players who are competent to win your games on less competitive modes like Squad Battles.

Once you have the squad down, keep these tasks in your mind while playing the many Ultimate Team modes:

Score a Low Driven Shot with your Spanish striker in 15 different matches

Keep a clean sheet in 20 matches

Assist using a through ball in 30 separate matches

Win a total of 50 matches

While all of that sounds exhausting, you have a full season to do it. Play Squad Battles to make things easier. Once you've finished your weekly matches, keep refreshing and play only weak teams with no special cards.

That's all the Silver Stars added in to FC 26 Season 7 and how to unlock them fast.