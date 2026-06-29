Primary Subject: Journey of Nations Neymar Jr.

Journey of Nations Neymar Jr. Key Update: A free, earnable version of Neymar was released alongside the Glory Hunters promo to celebrate his return to Brazil.

A free, earnable version of Neymar was released alongside the Glory Hunters promo to celebrate his return to Brazil. Status: Active.

Active. Last Update: June 29, 2026.

June 29, 2026. Quick Answer: You can claim this card by completing the "Favela Flair" objective, which is part of the Journey of Nations South America Group. Underwhelming stats at first, Neymar's card can be meta with the right Evolution and chains.

It took Neymar 981 days to wear the Seleção colors once again after being absent from the international scene due to injuries.

The record goal scorer for Brazil was met with thunderous cheers at Miami Stadium as he came off the bench against Scotland.

You can also celebrate his return with a free Neymar card. His Gold was recently added to FC 26 following the World Cup update, and he received his first promo card this past week.

Of course, his Glory Hunter card is expensive, costing upwards of 6 million. If you want to play with a meta Neymar card, you can get a free 92-rated one and upgrade him through Evolutions.

Here's how to get him.

How to Get Free Neymar in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

To get free 92-rated Neymar in FC 26, you need to complete one of the sub-objectives in the Journey of Nations South America Group, Favela Flair.

The task for the Objective is simple. You have to score at least 2 goals in 10 separate matches in any FUT game mode while having a minimum of 2 South American players in your starting 11.

If you're chasing the South America Group completionist and the 95-rated Carlos Alberto card, getting Neymar should be easy. You'll complete the task passively while doing the rest of the group.

As is, the card doesn't look impressive, but you can make it good with Evolutions. Given the high rating, there aren't many possible chain paths.

The best combination currently is to give him a second PS+ (ideally Low Driven Shot+ or Quick Step+) and then do The Main Event Evolution from the Token Store.

Unless you're in a rush, we do recommend waiting for any potential chains.

Otherwise, for the second PS+, you can do existing EVOs that do not increase overall, like No Looking Back. Or give Neymar the 100k Glory Hunter Evolution that changes rarity and allows you to add Low Driven Shot+.

That's everything you need to know about how to get a free 92-rated Neymar in FC 26.