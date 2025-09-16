Neymar needs no introduction in the world of football. His on-pitch greatness also translated to FUT, as the Brazilian was one of the best players to play with, regardless of what his stats suggested in EA FC. He always felt incredible on the ball and was a proper ankle-breaking baller. Of course, nobody would want to miss out on a player of that profile.

Following his injury-riddled stint at the Saudi League's Al Hilal, Neymar returned to his boyhood club of Santos earlier this year. Unfortunately, the Brasileirão Série A hasn't been featured in years.

So, here's whether Neymar is in FC 26.

Is Neymar returning in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

No, Neymar will not be available as a player in FC 26, at least not at launch. EA has already announced all base players, and the all-time Brazilian goal scorer is absent from the database.

This will no doubt mark the end of an era, as Neymar has been in FIFA games for more than a decade and has been among the favorite players every time.

It is unlikely it'll stay like this forever. Eventually, when he hangs up his boots for good, the Brazilian legend will return as an Icon. At just 33 years old, Neymar may also move to other leagues that are always featured in EA FC, though his fitness remains a concern for that to happen.

Why is Neymar not in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

Neymar's absence from FC 26 is due to licensing issues, as EA has not secured the rights to the Brazilian league, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.

While not official, EA's failure to secure the license is attributed to eFootball and a complex agreement required with Brazil.

eFootball has an agreement with the Brazilian Football Confederation and has both Brazil's national team and several clubs, like Santos. That means you'll find Neymar in eFootball, while he remains missing in FC 26.

It is also believed that the Brazilian League license is complicated. Many point to the Pelé law (Lei Pelé), which rules that if EA is to acquire full rights to the league, they have to deal with both clubs and individual players. Even eFootball does not have the full Campeonato Brasileiro but just several clubs like Flamengo, Santos, São Paulo F.C., Corinthians Paulista, and Palmeiras.

Leading into launch, it was heavily rumored that the Brazilian league would be coming in FC 26 sometime during the post-launch, with speculation that eFootball's license was set to expire at the end of this year.

A year earlier, you could understand why EA wouldn't pursue the license, given its complicated nature and existing agreements. But with Neymar now part of the league and eFootball losing it soon, EA may try its best to get it. Keep in mind, all of this is speculation, and we will have to wait until more reliable leaks or official confirmation arrive.

That's everything you need to know about Neymar's exclusion in FC 26.