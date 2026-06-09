Primary Subject: FC 26 Festival of Football (FoF) Tokens

FC 26 Festival of Football (FoF) Tokens Key Update: EA has shifted reward structures to a unified Token currency. You earn these by playing, completing Objectives, and finishing SBCs, then spend them in a dedicated Event Store.

EA has shifted reward structures to a unified Token currency. You earn these by playing, completing Objectives, and finishing SBCs, then spend them in a dedicated Event Store. Status: Live

Live Last Verified: June 8, 2026

June 8, 2026 Quick Answer: You can earn a maximum of 1,000 Tokens per week and 5,000 across the season. This means you have to be selective with your choices of rewards, as you can only get a limited number of items. All ICON rewards are equally good, and The Main Event Evolution is a standout.

Tokens were one of the headline additions of the recent The World's Game update in FC 26. It has some great players up for grabs without having to go through the Ultimate Team gambling.

Of course, if you fancy the packs instead, there are plenty that have a decent shot at fetching the latest promo cards. Other rewards include Evolutions.

The Main Event Evolution is among those currently listed in the store and is proper box office material.

All that said, here's how you can get Festival of Football Tokens, all rewards, and which of the available prizes is best.

FC 26 FoF Tokens Explained

Credit: EA Sports

You earn FoF Tokens in FC 26 by simply playing the game. All the core modes in Ultimate Team, which include Squad Battle, Rivals, Rush, and Live Events, reward you with Tokens.

Specific Objectives and SBCs will also reward you with FoF Tokens.

So, these are the modes or ways to earn Tokens in FC 26:

Rivals

Rush

Squad Battle

Live Events

SBCs

Objectives

There is a limit to how many Tokens you can earn per week and season. The current maximum limit is 1,000 Tokens per week and 5,000 across the entire season. All the Tokens have to be spent on the FoF Token Store.

They're currently called Festival of Football Tokens because that's the theme of the update.

As new updates arrive, the system will remain the same, but the names will be different. A new store will be added then, and the rewards from modes and SBCs will likely replace the FoF Tokens with the latest Tokens.

To sum all that up, simply play different modes, complete SBCs, and Objectives to earn FoF Tokens. Spend them in the store for desired rewards.

Check for the store expiration date in the menu so you know the deadline to use them before they turn worthless.

Keep in mind this is different from Champions Token, as it's a dedicated store. Those roll over with the update and do not expire, as they're not themed after the season or anything time-limited.

FC 26 FoF Token Store & Best Rewards

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 FoF Token Store has two types of rewards. One that remains in the store and another that refreshes weekly.

Below are all the permanent rewards that you can get:

Javier Zanetti (Greats of the Game ICON) - 2,500 Tokens

(Greats of the Game ICON) - 2,500 Tokens Emmanuel Petit (Greats of the Game ICON) - 2,500 Tokens

(Greats of the Game ICON) - 2,500 Tokens Rivaldo (Greats of the Game ICON) - 2,500 Tokens

(Greats of the Game ICON) - 2,500 Tokens Michael Owen (Greats of the Game ICON) - 2,500 Tokens

(Greats of the Game ICON) - 2,500 Tokens Andrea Pirlo (Greats of the Game ICON) - 2,500 Tokens

(Greats of the Game ICON) - 2,500 Tokens The Main Event (Evolution) - 2,000 Tokens

(Evolution) - 2,000 Tokens 1 of 4 93+ Encore Icon Player Pick (Untradeable) - 1,000 Tokens

(Untradeable) - 1,000 Tokens Seasonal Token Store Pack 3 - 500 Tokens 3x Rare Gold Player Picks (1 of 3), rated 88+ overall 5x Rare Gold Player Picks (1 of 4), rated 87+ overall 4x Rare Gold Player Picks (1 of 5), rated 85+ overall 25x Rare Gold Player Items, rated 84+ overall

- 500 Tokens Seasonal Token Store Pack 4 - 500 Tokens 2x Rare Gold Player Picks (1 of 2), rated 90+ overall 4x Rare Gold Player Picks (1 of 4), rated 88+ overall 4x Rare Gold Player Picks (1 of 5), rated 86+ overall 20x Rare Gold Player Items, rated 85+ overall

- 500 Tokens Gold Standard (Evolution) - 500 Tokens

(Evolution) - 500 Tokens 3x 93+ FOF PTG Team 1 Players Pack (Untradeable) - 250 Tokens

(Untradeable) - 250 Tokens Seasonal Token Store Pack 2 - 100 Tokens 3x Rare Gold Player Picks (1 of 3), rated 85+ overall 3x Rare Gold Player Picks (1 of 4), rated 84+ overall 10x Rare Gold Player Items, rated 83+ overall

- 100 Tokens Seasonal Token Store Pack 1 - 100 Tokens 2x Rare Gold Player Picks (1 of 3), rated 86+ overall 3x Rare Gold Player Picks (1 of 3), rated 85+ overall 10x Rare Gold Player Items, rated 84+ overall

- 100 Tokens

All the rewards listed above won't expire until the end of August. That's when the game will likely be dead in terms of content, with FC 27 launch expected soon after.

Outside of permanent rewards, you'll also find some players, packs, and Evolutions that'll be listed only for weeks and will be replaced by something else later.

As for which reward to pick, the card choices are all pretty evenly poised and look good. Emmanuel Petit and Andrea Pirlo are among the two standouts.

The Main Event is arguably the best reward among all because it has pretty crazy upgrades.

That's everything about the FoF Token in FC 26.