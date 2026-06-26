Primary Subject: SBC and Objective players for Glory Hunter campaign in FC 26.

SBC and Objective players for Glory Hunter campaign in FC 26. Key Update: Some of the most notable players have been leaked.

Some of the most notable players have been leaked. Status: Leaked.

Leaked. Last Verified: June 26, 2026

June 26, 2026 Quick Answer: Glory Hunter cards come blank without PS, letting you add all of them based on your choice. The promo is split into two teams, with Team 1 running until July 3, 2026. Some of the leaked SBC players include Romero, Vozinha, and Havertz.

Glory Hunter is the next campaign in FC 26. It'll bring cards with no PlayStyles that you can customize based on your preferences in the PS Lab, similar to the cards from the Season 8 reward track.

While the biggest names will be part of the main promo squad, some elite options will be released through the usual SBC and Objective rewards.

Continue reading to know all the SBC and Objective players that have been leaked so far for Team 1 of Glory Hunters.

All FC 26 Glory Hunter SBC & Objective Players

Per leaks, here are the most notable players that'll be released either as SBCs or as Objective rewards during the Glory Hunter promo:

Anthony Gordon

Cristian Romero

Vozinha

Kai Havertz

Kim Seung Sub

Axel Witsel

Connor Metcalfe

Donyell Malen

Breel Embolo

Richard Ríos

Rodrigo Aguirre

One of the standout performances of this World Cup, which will be remembered for generations, comes from Vozinha.

The Cape Verdean goalkeeper delivered a historic performance alongside his teammates in their tournament debut, holding the Euro winners to a 0 - 0 draw.

He is 6'2" and fresh off the World Cup hype. You might fancy putting him as your starting goalkeeper, for the love of the game.

Keep in mind that all the names listed above are based on leaks. While they have been spot on, and we expect them to be correct this time as well, finer details may change.

There may be more players scheduled for SBCs, Objectives, and the newly added Token Store releases than those listed here.

The World Cup is the final round of group stage matches, and there are several key fixtures in the upcoming week. So, there is a good chance we may get a Showdown SBC outside of the listed cards.

Given the schedule, all of them should arrive before July 3, 2026.

Team 2 of the promo will go live after, bringing in another batch of PS-less cards and SBC releases. We will be sure to keep you updated on them as well.

That's everything you need to know about the Glory Hunters SBC and Objective cards in FC 26.