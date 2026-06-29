Primary Subject: Veni Vidi Vini Evolution in FC 26.

Veni Vidi Vini Evolution in FC 26. Key Update: One of the most expensive Evolutions, costing 250,000 coins. It transforms a card into a Glory Hunters rarity, allowing you to add custom base PlayStyles for the remaining slots.

One of the most expensive Evolutions, costing 250,000 coins. It transforms a card into a Glory Hunters rarity, allowing you to add custom base PlayStyles for the remaining slots. Status: Live (start by July 6).

Live (start by July 6). Quick Answer: This Evolution provides massive +30 boosts to key attacking stats, pushing players to a 95 OVR. It is designed to take elite-tier wingers and make them proper meta by granting four possible PlayStyle+. Top choices include Raphinha, Diomande, and Ronaldo.

Veni Vidi Vini is one of the most expensive Evolutions in FC 26, costing 250,000 coins, and is inspired by Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior.

The Brazilian is known for his dribbling and pace, so that's what you'll get with the upgrade. It also changes rarity to Glory Hunters, letting you add additional base PlayStyles of your choice through PS Lab.

All that said, below are the best players for Veni Vidi Vini Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for Veni Vidi Vini Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The seven most standout FC 26 players for Veni Vidi Vini Evolution are:

Raphinha (Team of the Season)

(Team of the Season) Yan Diomande (TOTS Highlight)

(TOTS Highlight) Lionel Messi (Flashback) (Chain with Cameroon King)

(Flashback) (Chain with Cameroon King) Cristiano Ronaldo (Flashback) (Chain with Cameroon King)

(Flashback) (Chain with Cameroon King) Salma Paralluelo (Fantasy FC)

(Fantasy FC) Kylian Mbappé (UCL RTTF)

(UCL RTTF) João Félix (Fantasy FC)

Pretty much every attacker will benefit from the added stats and possible fourth PS. While Gamechanger is a good PlayStyle, in a 4-PS+ combination there are better options.

Ideal players for this upgrade are those who already have Low Driven Shot+ and another useful PS+. A cracked combo that most of our listed cards get is Rapid+, Quick Step+, Finesse Shot+, and Low Driven Shot+.

One other thing to keep in mind while doing the upgrade is passing. All attackers need some passing abilities, especially if you love playing one-touch football.

Of course, strikers like Mbappé and Ronaldo can score enough goals that you can overlook their passing. But it's an important attribute even on a proper striker this late into the game's cycle.

For low-rated players like Ronaldo's Flashback, you can chain with other upgrades first to make up for their weakness.

Even if the numbers are low, try adding Tiki Taka, Incisive, or Pinged Pass to improve the card's passing capabilities.

Is Veni Vidi Vini Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

For the right cards, Veni Vidi Vini Evolution is worth doing in FC 26.

Unfortunately, it is a tad bit too expensive to be worth it for most players. Sometimes, you may find better promo cards for players you're trying to evolve for cheaper.

Veni Vidi Vini Evolution Upgrades

The following are all the requirements and upgrades for Veni Vidi Vini Evolution in FC 26.

REQUIREMENTS

Overall: Max 93

Max 93 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 3

Max 3 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: LW or RW

LW or RW Not Position: CB

UPGRADES

Overall: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Acceleration: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Agility: +30 (98)

+30 (98) Balance: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Ball Control: +30 (97)

+30 (97) Dribbling: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Finishing: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Long Shots: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Penalties: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Positioning: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Reactions: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Shot Power: +30 (97)

+30 (97) Sprint Speed: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Volleys: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Composure: +30 (94)

+30 (94) Skills: +4

+4 PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot, Rapid, Gamechanger, Technical (4)

Finesse Shot, Rapid, Gamechanger, Technical (4) PlayStyles: Quick Step, Pinged Pass, Low Driven Shot, First Touch, Trickster, Enforcer (7)

That's everything about the Veni Vidi Vini Evolution in FC 26.