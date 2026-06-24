Primary Subject: Glory Hunters in FC 26.

Glory Hunters in FC 26. Key Update: A customizable, two-team campaign focused on international stars.

A customizable, two-team campaign focused on international stars. Status: Team 1 launches Friday, June 26, 2026.

Team 1 launches Friday, June 26, 2026. Last Verified: June 24, 2026

June 24, 2026 Quick Answer: Glory Hunters offers unprecedented squad-building flexibility. You aren't tied to pre-set PlayStyles; instead, you use the PlayStyles Lab to add your choice. Team 1 includes a star-studded lineup of Messi, Neymar, and Virgil Van Dijk.

The unofficial World Cup celebration will continue in FC 26 with another campaign themed around international football.

Glory Hunter will bring cards of elite players currently competing in the tournament, possessing customizable PS.

Neymar will headline the Festival of Football: Glory Hunter, as the Brazilian will get its first promo card after returning to the game earlier this month.

Joining him is another all-time great, Lionel Messi, who is also playing in what is expected to be his final World Cup.

Continue reading to know everything known so far about Glory Hunter in FC 26.

When will the Glory Hunter Promo Release in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

FoF Glory Hunter will go live on Friday, June 26, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. That's the usual release time for new promos and their following teams.

All the upcoming promos before FC 27 have already been confirmed. Glory Hunter will be a two-team campaign.

This means Team 2 for Festival of Football: Glory Hunter should go live on July 3 at the same time mentioned above.

Phenoms and Summer Stars, both of which are single-team promos, will follow Glory Hunters. Past all that, it should be time for FUTTIES.

All Leaked FC 26 Glory Hunter Team 1 Players

Here are all the players that have been leaked to arrive in Team 1 of Glory Hunters:

Neymar Jr.

Lionel Messi

Ousmane Dembélé

Bruno Fernandes

Virgil Van Dijk

Marcus Rashford

Federico Valverde

João Cancelo

Thibaut Courtois

Fabián Ruiz

Moisés Caicedo

Kalidou Koulibaly

N'Golo Kanté

John Stones

Ryan Gravenberch

Tsuyoshi Watanabe

Julian Quiñones

Weston McKennie

Piero Hincapié

Josip Stanišić

Marko Arnautović

Kieran Tierney

Kevin Danso

Noah Okafor

Jovo Lukić

Çağlar Söyüncü

Yassine Bounou

Mohammed Kanno

Roberto Alvarado

Sander Berge

Andrés Cubas

Gideon Mensah

Richie Laryea

Jesper Karlström

Bilal El Khannouss

Hamdy Fathy

Crysencio Summerville

Garry Rodrigues

Ayase Ueda

Eom Ji Sung

Of course, we will be sure to post the full Team 2 squad when it's revealed, including all SBC cards scheduled for the upcoming week.

FC 26 Glory Hunters Explained

Glory Hunter in FC 26 brings cards with no PlayStyles, just stats. You can add any PS of your choice through the PS Lab in the Evolution menu.

It's similar to FUT Birthday's PS Bakery. This time, however, you don't need any coins to add PS or have any cooldown between usage.

The bakery was replaced entirely for FUT Birthday items starting this season as well.

All cards that are part of the Festival of Football campaign this season, which includes Star Performer, National Pride, National Pride Champion, and Glory Hunters, have customizable PS.

That's everything you need to know about the Glory Hunters promo in FC 26.