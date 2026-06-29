- Primary Subject: FC 26 Journey of Nations South America Objective Group.
- Key Reward: New Objective is now live, rewarding 95 OVR Carlos Alberto (Journey of Nations Icon) for the competition.
- Status: Active.
- Last Verified: June 29, 2026
- Quick Answer: You can complete the entire South America Completionist group in as few as 10 matches by stacking specific nationality, position, and stat-based tasks into two hybrid squads
Starting with the World Cup update, every week brings a new set of Objectives to FC 26, themed after each continent that plays the beautiful game of football.
The Glory Hunter campaign saw the release of the South America Group, which has plenty of rewards, including a 95-rated Carlos Alberto card. You can also get a free 92 OVR Neymar along the way.
Completing it all is not easy. You have to see through seven different Objective groups. Here's the fastest way to do it.
Fastest Method To Complete the South America Journey of Nations Group in FC 26
You can complete the entire South America Group in 10 matches. This is assuming you do everything right and can make two squads exactly as we list below.
The easiest mode to play will be Squad Battle on World Class against low-rated teams.
You can first run through your weekly games that count towards ranking. Past that, refresh for easy matchups.
In the first 5 matches, you'll need to form a squad of:
- 6 players from Brazil.
- 4 players from Colombia.
- 1 player from either Paraguay or Ecuador.
You'll have to make sure you do the following:
- Do First Touch Assist using a player with 80+ Passing in all the 5 games.
- Score 2 goals in every one of the five matches.
- Concede only 1 or fewer in any one of the matches.
- Score a total of 2 Low Driven Goals with an RB position player.
- Score a volley using a Colombian CAM position player.
- Provide 3 through-ball assists with a Colombian CAM in separate wins.
For the next 5 matches, you'll need to form a squad of:
- 4 players from Argentina.
- 1 player from Uruguay that has to be Forlán.
- 6 players from Brazil, and one has to be Ronaldinho.
You'll have to make sure you do the following:
- Score 7 goals or more in one of the matches and concede only 1.
- Score 2 goals in every one of the five matches.
- Score a total of 5 goals with Forlán, in which 2 should be penalties and 2 outside of the box.
- Assist a total of 1 goal with Forlán.
- Score once with a Finesse Shot.
- Provide 3 through-ball assists in 5 separate matches.
- Score a direct free kick with Ronaldinho.
Doing all the above should complete the entire group.
Yes, it's not easy to check through all the boxes for every match. That said, it shouldn't take too long for you to complete it, even if it isn't strictly ten matches.
All Rewards for FC 26 Journey of Nations South America
Below are all the rewards for each group of the Journey of Nations South America in FC 26.
South America Completionist
- Final Reward: 95-rated Carlos Alberto Journey of Nations
- Paraguay Background Tifo
- Ecuador Background Tifo
- Uruguay Background Tifo
- Colombia Background Tifo
- Brazil Background Tifo
Paraguay + Ecuador
- Group Reward: Kendry Páez National Pride, Damián Bobadilla National Pride, 15 FoF Tokens.
- Ramón Sosa National Pride
- Ángelo Preciado National Pride
- 2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack
- 2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack
- Low Driven Shot+ Evolution
Uruguay
- Group Reward: Manuel Ugarte National Pride, 6 FoF Tokens.
- Nicolás De la Cruz National Pride
- Badge
- 2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack
- Pinged Pass+ Evolution
Colombia
- Group Reward: Jaminton Campaz National Pride, 45 FoF Tokens, Badge.
- .Marino Hinestroza Joga Bonito
- Johan Mojica Joga Bonito
- Juan David Cabal Ultimate Scream
- Juan Fernando Quintero National Pride
- Víctor Ibarbo Base Hero
- El Bandido Evolution
- 2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack
- 2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack
- 2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack
- 2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack
Brazil
- Group Reward: Rayan National Pride, 45 FoF Tokens.
- Neymar Jr Journey of Nations
- Dante FUT Birthday
- Joelinton FUT Birthday
- Pelé Tifo
- Badge
- Fabinho National Pride
- O Capitão Evolution
- Carlos Alberto Tifo
Argentina
- Group Reward: Thiago Almada National Pride, 45 FoF Tokens, Badge.
- Lionel Messi Ratings Reload
- Emiliano Martínez Knockout Royalty
- Cristian Romero Ratings Reload
- Nico Gonzalez National Pride
- The Little Boy from Rosario Evolution
- Adidas Cnxt25 Pro Ball
- 2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack
- 2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack
- 2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack
The Wizard
- Group Reward: Ronaldinho Winter Wildcards Baby ICON, 75 FoF Tokens, Badge.
- Ronaldinho Base ICON (Loan, 20 matches)
- 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack
Striker's Mindset
- Group Reward: 1 Of 3 Fof Gotg Player Pick, 10x 85+ Rare Gold Players Pack, 90 FoF Tokens, Badge.
- Diego Forlán Fantasy FC Hero
- Deadball Mastery Evolution
- 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack
That's everything about the Journey of Nations South America Objective in FC 26.
Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!