Primary Subject: FC 26 Journey of Nations South America Objective Group.

FC 26 Journey of Nations South America Objective Group. Key Reward: New Objective is now live, rewarding 95 OVR Carlos Alberto (Journey of Nations Icon) for the competition.

New Objective is now live, rewarding 95 OVR Carlos Alberto (Journey of Nations Icon) for the competition. Status: Active.

Active. Last Verified: June 29, 2026

June 29, 2026 Quick Answer: You can complete the entire South America Completionist group in as few as 10 matches by stacking specific nationality, position, and stat-based tasks into two hybrid squads

Starting with the World Cup update, every week brings a new set of Objectives to FC 26, themed after each continent that plays the beautiful game of football.

The Glory Hunter campaign saw the release of the South America Group, which has plenty of rewards, including a 95-rated Carlos Alberto card. You can also get a free 92 OVR Neymar along the way.

Completing it all is not easy. You have to see through seven different Objective groups. Here's the fastest way to do it.

Fastest Method To Complete the South America Journey of Nations Group in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports Score 2 goals in 10 separate to unlock Neymar for free.

You can complete the entire South America Group in 10 matches. This is assuming you do everything right and can make two squads exactly as we list below.

The easiest mode to play will be Squad Battle on World Class against low-rated teams.

You can first run through your weekly games that count towards ranking. Past that, refresh for easy matchups.

In the first 5 matches, you'll need to form a squad of:

6 players from Brazil.

4 players from Colombia.

1 player from either Paraguay or Ecuador.

You'll have to make sure you do the following:

Do First Touch Assist using a player with 80+ Passing in all the 5 games.

Score 2 goals in every one of the five matches.

Concede only 1 or fewer in any one of the matches.

Score a total of 2 Low Driven Goals with an RB position player.

Score a volley using a Colombian CAM position player.

Provide 3 through-ball assists with a Colombian CAM in separate wins.

For the next 5 matches, you'll need to form a squad of:

4 players from Argentina.

1 player from Uruguay that has to be Forlán.

6 players from Brazil, and one has to be Ronaldinho.

You'll have to make sure you do the following:

Score 7 goals or more in one of the matches and concede only 1.

Score 2 goals in every one of the five matches.

Score a total of 5 goals with Forlán, in which 2 should be penalties and 2 outside of the box.

Assist a total of 1 goal with Forlán.

Score once with a Finesse Shot.

Provide 3 through-ball assists in 5 separate matches.

Score a direct free kick with Ronaldinho.

Doing all the above should complete the entire group.

Yes, it's not easy to check through all the boxes for every match. That said, it shouldn't take too long for you to complete it, even if it isn't strictly ten matches.

All Rewards for FC 26 Journey of Nations South America

Credit: EA Sports

Below are all the rewards for each group of the Journey of Nations South America in FC 26.

South America Completionist

Final Reward: 95-rated Carlos Alberto Journey of Nations

95-rated Carlos Alberto Journey of Nations Paraguay Background Tifo

Ecuador Background Tifo

Uruguay Background Tifo

Colombia Background Tifo

Brazil Background Tifo

Paraguay + Ecuador

Group Reward: Kendry Páez National Pride, Damián Bobadilla National Pride, 15 FoF Tokens.

Kendry Páez National Pride, Damián Bobadilla National Pride, 15 FoF Tokens. Ramón Sosa National Pride

Ángelo Preciado National Pride

2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack

2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Low Driven Shot+ Evolution

Uruguay

Group Reward: Manuel Ugarte National Pride, 6 FoF Tokens.

Manuel Ugarte National Pride, 6 FoF Tokens. Nicolás De la Cruz National Pride

Badge

2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Pinged Pass+ Evolution

Colombia

Group Reward: Jaminton Campaz National Pride, 45 FoF Tokens, Badge.

Jaminton Campaz National Pride, 45 FoF Tokens, Badge. .Marino Hinestroza Joga Bonito

Johan Mojica Joga Bonito

Juan David Cabal Ultimate Scream

Juan Fernando Quintero National Pride

Víctor Ibarbo Base Hero

El Bandido Evolution

2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack

2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack

2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack

2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Brazil

Group Reward: Rayan National Pride, 45 FoF Tokens.

Rayan National Pride, 45 FoF Tokens. Neymar Jr Journey of Nations

Dante FUT Birthday

Joelinton FUT Birthday

Pelé Tifo

Badge

Fabinho National Pride

O Capitão Evolution

Carlos Alberto Tifo

Argentina

Group Reward: Thiago Almada National Pride, 45 FoF Tokens, Badge.

Thiago Almada National Pride, 45 FoF Tokens, Badge. Lionel Messi Ratings Reload

Emiliano Martínez Knockout Royalty

Cristian Romero Ratings Reload

Nico Gonzalez National Pride

The Little Boy from Rosario Evolution

Adidas Cnxt25 Pro Ball

2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack

2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack

2x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack

The Wizard

Group Reward: Ronaldinho Winter Wildcards Baby ICON, 75 FoF Tokens, Badge.

Ronaldinho Winter Wildcards Baby ICON, 75 FoF Tokens, Badge. Ronaldinho Base ICON (Loan, 20 matches)

85+ Rare Gold Player Pack

85+ Rare Gold Player Pack

85+ Rare Gold Player Pack

Striker's Mindset

Group Reward: 1 Of 3 Fof Gotg Player Pick, 10x 85+ Rare Gold Players Pack, 90 FoF Tokens, Badge.

1 Of 3 Fof Gotg Player Pick, 10x 85+ Rare Gold Players Pack, 90 FoF Tokens, Badge. Diego Forlán Fantasy FC Hero

Deadball Mastery Evolution

85+ Rare Gold Player Pack

85+ Rare Gold Player Pack

85+ Rare Gold Player Pack

85+ Rare Gold Player Pack

85+ Rare Gold Player Pack

That's everything about the Journey of Nations South America Objective in FC 26.