21 Feb 2024 6:01 PM +00:00

WWE 2K24 Superstar ratings reveal continues and this time it has Nakamura, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan that got their ratings unveiled.

These are three of the biggest WWE Superstars of the present, they have held a plethora of championships and had some spectacular matches in the last few years.

So let's find out the ratings of these Superstars in WWE 2K24.

Becky Lynch's WWE 2K24 rating

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest Superstars of her generation and a trendsetter in the wrestling world. She has taken women's wrestling to a whole new level and continues to do so regularly.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: WWE 2K

In WWE 2K24, "The Man" will have a 92 OVR, something she wasn't particularly happy about. Maybe that's because her husband Seth "Freakin" Rollins and her Wrestlemania opponent Rhea Ripley have a higher rating.

Despite that, a 92 OVR is still pretty good and puts them among the highest-rated Superstars in WWE 2K24.

Liv Morgan's WWE 2K24 rating

Liv Morgan is the present and the future of the WWE and will be one of the biggest faces of the company for years to come. Unfortunately, Morgan was out for eight months which without a doubt hurt her WWE 2K24 ratings.

click to enlarge + 3

In WWE 2K24, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has an 85 OVR. Morgan was quite happy with her rating.

Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE 2K24 rating

The king of strong style has an illustrious career and it's safe to say he is already a wrestling legend. In WWE, Nakamura hasn't found a lot of success as of late, which explains his 84 OVR.

click to enlarge + 3

Nakamura wasn't happy about his rating but also wasn't very upset. He thinks an 88 OVR would be more appropriate and I agree with him.

More WWE 2K24 Superstar ratings will be revealed soon, so stay tuned for that.

