More WWE 2K24 Superstars have been revealed and this time we have many legends.

21 Feb 2024 6:40 PM +00:00

WWE 2K24 continues with its daily roster reveals, and this time it announced a plethora of WWE legends. Some of the revealed Superstars were already expected to be in the game, however, the were some surprises.

WWE 2K revealed a total of eight Superstars, with most of them being WWE legends who marked an era and changed wrestling forever.

So without further ado, let's find which Superstars WWE 2K24 revealed this time.

The Attitude Era is coming to WWE 2K24

Yes, you read it right, the biggest Superstars of the Attitude Era are coming to WWE 2K24. We are, of course, talking about Undertaker, The Rock, Triple H, Lita, Ken Shamrock, and Mankind.

These Superstars defined an era of wrestling, and are to this day some of the most accomplished WWE superstars of all time. Fans were incredibly happy to see them confirmed in WEE 2K24, even though most of them were already expected to be in the game.

click to enlarge Credit: WWE 2K

However, fans were pleasantly surprised to see Ken Shamrock will also be in WWE 2K24, and this time as a playable character. Shamrock might not have the career of the Undertaker, The Rock and Triple H, but he was a great wrestler and polarizing superstar during the Attitude Era.

It's also worth noting that, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and George “The Animal” Steele were also announced. They aren't a part of the Attitude Era but they are two of the biggest stars of their generation and paved the way to the Attitude Era stars.

More Superstars of the WWE 2K24 roster will be revealed in the future, so stay tuned for that.

WWE 2K24: Everything you need to know|Post Malone's carefully curated WWE 2K24 Soundtrack has been announced|WWE 2K24: Gameplay trailer has finally been revealed|Is WWE 2K24 on PS4?|WWE 2K24: Complete weapons guide.

For more articles like this, take a look at our WWE 2K page.