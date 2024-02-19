The Judgment Day is upon us!

19 Feb 2024 10:50 PM +00:00

WWE 2K continues to reveal the ratings of Superstars in WWE 2K24, one of the most anticipated sports games of 2024. This time it was Judgment Day that saw their ratings be revealed.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's ratings were announced last week, and this time it was Damian Priest, JD McDonagh and Finn Bálor ratings that were announced.

So let's find out which are their ratings on WWE 2K24.

Finn Balor WWE 2K24 rating

Finn Bálor is the leader of Judgment Day, one of the biggest and most dominant factions in WWE. If not for the Bloodline, Judgment Day would rule WWE unopposed and be the biggest faction since The Shield.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: WWE 2K

The demon has an 87 OVR in WWE 2K24, something he wasn't very pleased about as he thought he deserved a much higher rating, especially since he won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship twice in 2023.

Damian Priest WWE 2K24 rating

If Bálor is the leader of Judgment Day, then Priest is his right-hand man. He is one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, a title he captured twice in 2023 with the help of Balor.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: WWE 2K

In WWE 2K24, Priest has an 86 OVR, which as you can imagine didn't make the current Money in the Bank winner very happy.

JD McDonagh WWE 2K24 rating

I think we can all agree that JD McDonagh is the weakest link in Judgment Day. However, in a group with Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and of course Rhea Ripley, that is nothing to be ashamed of.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: WWE 2K

In WWE 2K24, JD McDonagh has a 71 OVR, by far the lowest in the Judgment Day. Similar to his Judgment Day colleagues, McDonagh wasn't thrilled with his rating, but he got a little bit of consolation by knowing R-Truth as a lower rating than him.

WWE 2K24: Everything you need to know|Post Malone's carefully curated WWE 2K24 Soundtrack has been announced|WWE 2K24: Gameplay trailer has finally been revealed|Is WWE 2K24 on PS4?|WWE 2K24: Complete weapons guide.

For more articles like this, take a look at our WWE 2K page.