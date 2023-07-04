AEW Fight Forever boasts an impressive roster filled with some of the world's greatest wrestlers.

The likes of Kenny Omega, MJF and Bryan Danielson take centre stage in this release, but the number of top stars on the roster doesn't stop there.

A number of DLC packs have been revealed with release dates now confirmed.

Check below for everything you need to know about the release of DLC in AEW Fight Forever.

When is AEW Fight Forever DLC coming out?

Much like we've seen in WWE 2K23, AEW Fight Forever will offer a Season Pass that permits access to brand-new DLC packs released throughout the game's cycle.

FIRST LOOK: These new images have just leaked via Xtralife

AEW Fight Forever's DLC packs won't just introduce new wrestlers to the game, with new mini-games and potential perks also arriving.

A new Stadium Stampede mode has been rumoured to arrive and we wouldn't be surprised to see extra incentives advertised and accessed via DLC packs.

8 wrestlers have been confirmed to be added to the game via DLC, as part of 4 2-wrestler packs released throughout the year.

Those wrestlers and packs are:

FTR: Revival Pack

Dax Harwood

Cash Wheeler

Release Date - June 29, 2023 (Available at launch)

Limtiless Bunny Bundle:

The Bunny

Keith Lee

Release Date - July 25

NEW MODES - DLC packs will bring new mini-games to AEW Fight Forever

Hookhausen Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack:

Hook

Danhausen

Release Date - August 22

AEW Fight Forever Matt Hardy Pack

Matt Hardy

Broken Matt Hardy

Release Date - Pre-Order Bonus, TBC in-game release for non-pre-order players.

These DLC packs have something for everyone, with some of these names worth their weight in gold for AEW.

DLC and Season Pass Price

The AEW Fight Forever Season Pass costs £29.99 and gives you access to all of the DLC packs mentioned above.

LEGENDS OF THE SPORT - You can unlock some of wrestling's top stars via DLC

