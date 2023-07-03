AEW Fight Forever has arrived, with this brand-new game proving to be a hit among AEW fans.
An exciting roster is one of the game's biggest selling points, allowing us to use world-renowned stars like MJF, Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson.
That list of names is only set to get bigger and you should be thanking the AEW Fight Forever Season Pass for that.
Why? Check below to find out.
What is the AEW Fight Forever Season Pass?
The AEW Fight Forever Season Pass grants you access to all DLC content set to be added to the game.
We already know the list of DLC wrestlers that are set to be added but even more Season Pass-exclusive content is on the way.
One such perk could be exclusive access to weapons and attributes that could help you in the Stadium Stampede mode, rumoured to be coming as part of a future update.
The main selling point of the Season Pass is undoubtedly the DLC characters you can unlock with it, with four packs confirmed to be arriving in the future.
Those wrestlers and packs are:
FTR: Revival Pack
- Dax Harwood
- Cash Wheeler
Release Date - June 29, 2023 (Available at launch)
Limtiless Bunny Bundle:
- The Bunny
- Keith Lee
Release Date - July 25
Hookhausen Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack:
- Hook
- Danhausen
Release Date - August 22
AEW Fight Forever Matt Hardy Pack
- Matt Hardy
- Broken Matt Hardy
Release Date - Pre-Order Bonus, TBC in-game release for non-pre-order players.
These DLC packs have something for everyone, with some of these names worth their weight in gold for AEW.
Season Pass Price
The AEW Fight Forever Season Pass costs £29.99 and gives you access to all of the DLC packs mentioned above.
The official list of perks is as followed:
- The AEW: Fight Forever FTR: Revival Pack features wrestlers Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler PLUS minigames JoinUs and Deth Race-X
- The AEW: Fight Forever Limitless Bunny Bundle which features wrestlers The Bunny and Keith Lee PLUS mini-games MJF Car Thrash and Sloth Sling
- The AEW: Fight Forever Hookhausen Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack which features wrestlers HOOK and Danhausen
For more articles like this, take a look at our WWE 2K page.