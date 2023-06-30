AEW Fight Forever Stadium Stampede: Release Date, Leaks & How to play

AEW Fight Forever has finally arrived and the game is as weird and wonderful as we hoped it would be.

Weapons aplenty and some unique stipulations help to make this game stand out from the crowd, with one specialised AEW match type raising a few eyebrows.

Whilst not officially announced, some major leaks have surfaced that would suggest a major new mode is on the way.

With that in mind, here is everything we know about Stadium Stampeded in AEW Fight Forever.

AEW Fight Forever Stadium Stampede

One of the craziest match stipulations seen in the wrestling world was AEW's stadium stampede, in which AEW wrestlers caused havoc both in the stands and on the field at an American Football stadium.

Many wondered whether this bonkers match type would be reflected in AEW Fight Forever, but silence in the build-up to launch suggested that it wouldn't be happening.

LEAKED MODE - AEW Fight Forever is getting a major mode in a future update

However, all hope may not be lost with a recent data mine revealing that the Stadium Stampede is in fact included in the game's code.

LynchReborn is the man to thank for the revelation, as he took to Twitter to reveal the code and some images from the mode itself.

THQ Nordic has not yet responded to these rumours but the inclusion of models, textures and programming data in the game's code would suggest that this mode is definitely coming.

Right now, the game mode is not available and information is sparse regarding its release, but the Stadium Stampede mode is almost certain to arrive in a future update for AEW Fight Forever.

How to play

Right now, Stadium Stampede is not available to play in AEW Fight Forever, with the mode set to arrive in a future update.

According to the leaks, this mode would be like a battle royale, allowing you to traverse the map and discover different weapons that will help you on your way to victory.

UNIQUE MODE - We've never seen anything like Stadium Stampede before

So far, things like vehicles have also been leaked as part of the code meaning that travel across the map will be unique, to say the least.

The mode could be playable for up to 30 people online, making it truly one of the most unique modes the wrestling game scene has ever witnessed.

Battle Royale

Taking inspiration from Fortnite and other Battle Royale-type games, the Stadium Stampede mode will reportedly allow 30 people to take part in an online bout.

BIG HIT - AEW Fight Forever has been a hit with the players

Details are scant with only leaks surfacing so far, but this mode certainly promises to be a major highlight for AEW Fight Forever.

There is no set release date for this mode either, but we will keep you posted as soon as we know more information.