We imagine you're reading the title of this piece and wondering what on Earth we're going on about, but hear us out.

EA Sports FC 24 is a brand new game from EA Sports, breaking away from the FIFA franchise for the very first time.

A lot of pressure comes with the release of a brand new game and one such franchise that is no stranger to pressure is the WWE 2K franchise, which almost fell into disrepair following the terrible release of WWE 2K20.

However, things are looking much better these days, so much so that we think the latest title could - and should - provide major inspiration for EA Sports FC 24.

WWE 2K23 x EA Sports FC

On the face of it, it would appear that none of these concepts merges, but they really do.

The main area that we want to focus on is WWE 2K23's implementation of a never-ending Universe Mode, a clear take on the management style career modes we see in most sports franchises.

However, what sets WWE 2K23's career mode apart is that it allows a huge amount of customisation for the player, something distinctly absent from recent FIFA titles.

LICENSE TO THRILL - EA Sports FC 24 needs to give players more autonomy

For those that don't know, WWE 2K's Universe Mode allows you to take charge of every element of WWE, from customising rosters, booking matches, creating custom shows and even more.

The autonomous nature of this mode means that it's very difficult to get bored playing it, as you can literally take the mode in any direction you want.

Whilst this may not seem like something that could be implemented in EA Sports FC 24, we certainly think that a pivot to a more customised Career Mode is the way forward.

Lessons From the Ring

We're not suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo should be clocking Lionel Messi with a steel chair at half-time, but we would like to see some of the bare-bones concepts implemented into EA Sports FC 24.

One of the biggest issues FIFA has suffered from is a real lack of longevity, with Career Mode saves quickly becoming tired and repetitive.

REFRESH NEEDED - Career Mode needs some TLC

Conversely, the way 2K structure their Universe Mode in WWE games means that you can quickly change course and create something far more tailored to your needs.

Options like customising kits, arranging friendly matches, creating custom players to enter your academy, and customising your club behind the scenes would go a long way to improving the overall Career Mode experience.

Imagine your team was set out like a roster in WWE games, breaking down individual stats, player traits and even aspects of their personality. You could assess who is popular with the fans and make informed decisions that could then affect your manager's rating either positively or negatively.

These simple add-ons would go a long way to making Career Mode saves feel unique and different, a far cry from the play, sim, play repeat model that presently exists.

CUSTOM OPTIONS - It's time for more customisation in EA FC

It isn't just the Career Mode experience that offers distinct lessons, with 2K also shining in the WWE series with their MyCareer mode and Showcase mode.

Imagine a mode in EA Sports FC 24 in which you could play through the key moments of a legend's career, offering something far more story-driven, which did prove to be a success with The Journey.

When it comes to an offline player career, you could place an emphasis on off-field activities, and we're not just talking about an individual menu screen that becomes very easy to overlook.

EA Sports FC 24 simply needs more in its offline modes, otherwise, this new era will be a botched endeavour.

Understanding The Player

One thing EA needs to get better at is understanding the overall needs and desires of their player.

Despite modes like Universe Mode making no extra income for 2K, the development team still take time to focus and add new features every year.

That same sentiment can't really be applied to EA, with Career Mode receiving very little in the way of upgrades in FIFA 23.

NEW ERA - EA Sports FC 24 launches in 2023

However, EA Sports FC 24 is the start of a new era and things really need to get off on the right foot.

As we've seen in the past, the pressures of annual releases on development teams are mega and, as 2K Games proved with WWE, stepping away for an extra year can lead to major results.

The WWE 2K series is now thriving, with our own review describing it as one of the best wrestling games of all time.

One of our main concerns with the release of EA Sports FC 24 is that EA simply hasn't given their team the time required to make it a success. This new release needs to be much more of a WWE 2K23 than a 2K20, a rushed game that was released to critical outrage.

Ultimately, it's time to put the player, and not their money, first. Providing more rounded and in-depth offline modes will result in further sales, as once-bitten players return to experience the new heights of EA Sports FC 24.