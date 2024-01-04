Icebox is back but with a brand-new look!

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 is just around the corner, and it brings plenty of new content and also some massive changes. One of those changes is the reintroduction of Icebox into the active map pool.

However, alongside Lotus, Icebox comes with a fresh look, as some parts of the map underwent a rework. These changes aim to make the map more balanced and entertaining to play. But are they able to do that?

Let's find that out right now!

Icebox changes

As mentioned above, Icebox is making its triumphant return to the active map pool. However, the map underwent a rework, with some parts of the map looking almost unrecognizable.

These changes were, leaked by Mike | Valorant Leaks, and have received mixed reactions from the Valorant community. The B bombsite was the area that underwent the biggest changes, with one of them happening in the "B green" area, which became much more open, as you can see in the image below.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Mike | Valorant Leaks & News

The "B orange" area also looks very different, as the right side path has been removed, making it a much-closed area. This means defenders will have a harder time retaking the bombsite from that position. However, it also limits attackers to just one way to the bombsite if they come from mid, through under tube.

Speaking of mid and tube, both positions also suffered changes. Tube now has a window in the middle of it, which completely changes the dynamic of attacking and defending that area of the map.

The attacker's spawn also saw a small, but impactful change. A

container was added on top of the mid-blue container, which prevents attackers from seeing the Mid-boiler position.

Are the Icebox changes good or bad?

It's too early to say if these changes will have a positive or negative impact. However, they will certainly affect how the map is played and can even benefit specific Agents.

The "B green" changes make attackers more vulnerable, as they no longer have the cover of the green container. This makes the Yellow position incredibly stronger, as defenders have a much easier time seeing from which side the attackers are coming. So it's for sure a change that heavily favours the defenders.

On the other hand, the changes to the "B orange" area are attacking favoured. These changes make it easier for attackers to take control of that area of the map, as they can easily block the enemy's vision, and force defenders to fight for control of the area.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Mike | Valorant Leaks & News

It also makes the middle-to-B split much more viable and gives defenders a new set of problems they need to worry about.

As for the tube changes, it's hard to say who they favour. Yes, the window gives defenders a new angle to look at mid, but it's hard to tell how strong the angle is.

At the same time, is also an easy area to smoke off, and allows attackers to go for some risky plays, such as teleporting or double satchel through the window.

Only when the map goes live will we have a good idea of how these changes truly impact the way Icebox is played.

For more articles like this, take a look at our Valorant and More page.