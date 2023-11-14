Valorant 7.10 Patch Notes: Deadlock receives major GravNet update

The Valorant 7.10 patch notes have arrived! Deadlock, the underperforming Norwegian Sentinel, has finally received some love in this patch, with a significant update to how her GravNet ability interacts with its captured players.

With the substantial buff to fellow Sentinel agent, Cypher, in patch 7.09, it appears that Riot devs are continuing the trend of adjusting the power balance between Sentinels and other Agents, encouraging opponents to be more cautious and deliberate.

Apart from the Deadlock buff, Jett will receive a minor animation update, while Reyna and Fade will receive TDM-only changes. Without further ado, let's dive right into what Valorant 7.10 has in store!

Valorant patch 7.10 highlights

Deadlock’s GravNet (C) ability now requires anyone captured by it to manually remove the net in order to remove the effect. Previously, if you or the enemy were captured, you could remove it by moving out of the net's radius or waiting for the effect to expire.

Riot believes this change unlocks a unique power profile while making it a more engaging interaction on both sides, as enemies must put down their weapon and make a noise to deal with the debuff.

Additionally, the ability is made more reliable for Deadlock players to execute by increasing its radius while also ensuring that Agents like Jett and Raze cannot easily escape its grasp with their mobility.

Valorant 7.10 full patch notes

Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about Valorant patch 7.10.

Agent updates

Deadlock

GravNet (C) Anyone caught by GravNet will now be debuffed indefinitely until they remove it Anyone caught by GravNet will now be affected by increased gravity and a reduction in mobility (for example: GravNet now reduces Jett’s Tailwind (E) distance) GravNet removal time increased 0.85s >>> 1.5s GravNet radius increased 6m >>> 8m



Jett

Jett's third-person animations while Blade Storm (X) is equipped have been adjusted to help with combat clarity. It should now be easier to understand her movement when she’s running and when she’s throwing knives.

Team Deathmatch adjustments

Reyna

Team Deathmatch only changes: Leer (C) cooldown increased 44s >>> 51s Empress (X) will charge 14% slower



Fade

Team Deathmatch only changes: Prowler (C) cooldown decreased 44s >>> 36s Seize (Q) cooldown decreased 51s >>> 48s



Performance updates

Presets have been added to the stats page.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug where reverb was not being applied reliably to some types of sound, including gunshots and footsteps

Fixed an issue where Viper’s Pit (X) did not correctly block vision for enemies on the minimap and megamap

Fixed issues with Fade’s Prowler (C) passing through certain objects

Player Behavior

Fixed an issue where the report button text was cut off for the Arabic language on the Player Report menu

